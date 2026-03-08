Liverpool lineup vs. Galatasaray: Predicted XI for Champions League clash as Arne Slot faces Cody Gakpo dilemma

By Lewis Nolan | 08 Mar 2026 20:39

Liverpool's XI against Galatasaray on Tuesday will have to be at their best if the club are to take a first-leg lead in their round of 16 clash in the Champions League.

Striker Alexander Isak is still sidelined, though Hugo Ekitike is certain to be included up front by Arne Slot, especially after he was rested against Wolverhampton Wanderers on Friday.

Mohamed Salah is another likely starter in attack, but there are question marks over Cody Gakpo's selection due to his poor form.

Florian Wirtz could be given a start on the left flank, especially as his selection would allow Dominik Szoboszlai to be stationed as a number 10.

Alexis Mac Allister and Ryan Gravenberch have been frequently paired together at the base of midfield despite the strong performances of Curtis Jones, and there is no reason to expect changes on Tuesday.

While the injury to right-back Conor has been damaging to the team, Jeremie Frimpong is available, and his attacking skillset may be beneficial to forwar4ds such as Salah.

Milos Kerkez is likely to come into the team in place of Andrew Robertson, while Ibrahima Konate and Virgil van Dijk are set to shield goalkeeper Alisson Becker.

Liverpool possible starting lineup:

Alisson; Frimpong, Konate, Van Dijk, Kerkez; Gravenberch, Mac Allister; Salah, Szoboszlai, Wirtz; Ekitike