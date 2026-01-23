Liverpool transfer news: 'Green light' given for defender return after Andy Robertson Tottenham 'agreement'

By Saikat Mandal | 23 Jan 2026 18:25 , Last updated: 23 Jan 2026 21:28

AS Roma have reportedly given the green light to Kostas Tsimikas to return to Liverpool in the January window if Andrew Robertson leaves the club.

The Greek left-back joined Roma on loan from Liverpool during the summer transfer window following the arrival of Milos Kerkez from AFC Bournemouth.

The 29-year-old has struggled to make an impact in Italy, with just four starts in Serie A this season, and he has been restricted to seven appearances from the bench.

The latest development follows reports that Tottenham Hotspur have reached a verbal agreement to sign Robertson, who has a contract at Anfield until the end of the season.

Tsimikas in - Robertson out?

© Imago

It has been reported that Robertson has reached a verbal agreement to join Spurs, and has informed the Reds that he is keen on a move.

The left-back joined Liverpool from Hull City for just £7.8m in 2017, signed by Jurgen Klopp, and has won nine trophies with the Reds and boasts 80 goal involvements in 363 matches.

With a new contract not on offer, a move to Spurs suits all parties involved and does not tarnish Robertson's legacy at Anfield, as he will always be seen as a club legend.

According to Fabrizio Romano, Roma have given the green light for Tsimikas to return to Liverpool, although the deal does not include a recall clause.

"Understand AS Roma have already given green light to Kostas Tsimikas return to Liverpool if Robertson joins Spurs," wrote Romano on his personal X handle.

"It’s almost over between Tsimikas and Roma with #LFC ready to welcome the left back again. No recall clause but club to club contact."

Sensible move from Liverpool?

© Imago

Robertson has mostly played second fiddle to Kerkez this season, making only four Premier League starts, and Liverpool probably will not mind losing him.

Instead of signing a new left-back, it makes a lot of sense for the Reds to bring back Tsimikas, who did really well last season under Arne Slot.

The former Olympiacos defender has made 115 appearances for Liverpool, and while his time at Roma did not work out, he can still make a solid contribution to the side.