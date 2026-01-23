Tottenham face massive shirt dilemma as 'verbal agreement' reached for Andy Robertson transfer

By Ben Knapton | 23 Jan 2026 12:26

Tottenham Hotspur have reportedly reached a verbal agreement to sign Liverpool's Andrew Robertson in a shock January deal.

The Scotland international has entered the last six months of his contract with the reigning Premier League champions and has been forced to play second fiddle to Milos Kerkez for much of the 2025-26 campaign.

Robertson has been restricted to just four Premier League starts in the current season, and he was an unused substitute in Wednesday's 3-0 victory over Marseille in the Champions League.

The 31-year-old expressed his desire to remain at Anfield earlier this month, but he also professed that he must consider his game time both before and after representing Scotland at the 2026 World Cup.

In a surprise twist, journalist Florian Plettenberg claims that a verbal agreement has now been reached between Robertson and Spurs, who are now negotiating a deal with Liverpool.

Tottenham reach 'verbal agreement' for Andy Robertson transfer

Plettenberg's reveal follows a report from The Athletic stating that Tottenham were working to bring the defender to North London, bringing their pursuit forward after initially identifying him as a summer target.

Spurs have just lost the long-serving Ben Davies to a serious ankle injury, although Thomas Frank still has Destiny Udogie and Djed Spence as options on the left-hand side of defence, as well as new signing Souza.

Nevertheless, the Europa League winners are now advancing in 'amicable' talks to recruit Robertson, whom Liverpool may be open to selling for a nominal fee this month as they can recall Kostas Tsimikas from his Roma loan.

Atletico Madrid were also tipped to sign Robertson last summer, but the left-back chose to remain at Liverpool, where he has been a critical part of Jurgen Klopp and Arne Slot's all-conquering teams over the past eight-and-a-half years.

Signed from Hull City for just £7.8m in 2017, Robertson has won nine trophies with the Reds and boasts 80 goal involvements in 363 matches for the current English champions, 12 of his own and 68 assists.

The Scotsman has been named in two PFA Team of the Years and one UEFA Team of the Year during his time on Merseyside, as well as being awarded an MBE in 2022.

Shirt numbers Andy Robertson could take at Tottenham amid Liverpool talks

One may question why Spurs are pursuing Robertson with Udogie, Spence and Souza in the ranks, but the young trio could hardly learn from a more esteemed left-back, one who will bring invaluable leadership and trophy-winning experience.

Robertson has held the number 26 shirt throughout his Liverpool career, but that jersey has been unofficially retired at Tottenham since Ledley King ended his playing career in 2012 after a 14-year spell at White Hart Lane.

As revered as Robertson may be, Spurs may not be prepared to bestow him with King's iconic jersey, but there are other notable numbers available to the Premier League and Champions League winner.

Robertson could claim the number two shirt most recently sported by Matt Doherty, or even the '5', which has been worn by Edgar Davids, Jan Vertonghen and most recently Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg in North London.