Tottenham 1-4 Arsenal: The unique record William Saliba set in North London derby humiliation

22 Feb 2026

Arsenal centre-back William Saliba set a unique record in the Gunners' 4-1 dismantling of Tottenham Hotspur in Sunday's Premier League North London derby.

Mikel Arteta's men trekked to their rivals' home under pressure to respond to their catastrophic 2-2 draw with Wolverhampton Wanderers in midweek, and respond they did with an emphatic performance against Igor Tudor's men.

Eberechi Eze and Viktor Gyokeres both helped themselves to braces at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, where a Randal Kolo Muani equaliser did not prove disastrous for the league leaders.

The Frenchman briefly believed he had also joined the two-goal club in the second half, only to be penalised for a foul on Gabriel Magalhaes, much to Tottenham's chagrin.

However, Gabriel's central partner Saliba managed to steer clear of such controversy, and the France international rewrote the history books with a never-before-seen derby feat.

William Saliba wins first four away North London derbies in Premier League

Indeed, Saliba is now the first-ever Arsenal player to win each of their first four league matches away to Tottenham, having also been involved in victories in 2022-23, 2023-24, 2024-25 and now 2025-26.

The Frenchman's breakthrough season at Arsenal in 2022-23 saw the Gunners ease to a 2-0 win on Tottenham's turf, thanks to a Hugo Lloris own goal and a Martin Odegaard strike.

The Gunners then succeeded 3-2 the next campaign, before edging out Ange Postecoglou's side 1-0 in 2024-25, when Gabriel's bullet header was the difference at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.

By virtue of their fourth straight Premier League victory over Tottenham, Arsenal have re-established a five-point lead over Manchester City in the Premier League table, albeit having played a game more.

Arsenal match 91-year-old club record in Tottenham thrashing

Not only did Saliba enter the North London derby record books, but Arsenal achieved some of their Premier League bests in Sunday's merciless mauling.

A 4-1 victory represents Arsenal's biggest-ever Premier League win away to Tottenham, and their most emphatic for 48 years, following a 5-0 success in December 1978.

Furthermore, the Gunners have also scored at least four goals in both matches against Spurs in a single season for the first time since the 1934-35 campaign, when they ended up as First Division champions.

Arsenal now have a week to prepare for next Sunday's visit of Chelsea to the Emirates Stadium, prior to which Manchester City take on Leeds United at Elland Road.