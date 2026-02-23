Mateus Mane latest: PSG 'enter race' for Premier League sensation

By Axel Clody | 23 Feb 2026 08:30 , Last updated: 23 Feb 2026 09:54

Paris Saint-Germain are among the suitors for a young Premier League attacker who has been impressing since the start of the 2025-26 season.

Paris Saint-Germain's intentions in every transfer window are now clear. The capital club no longer makes the arrival of big stars their priority.

The Parisian hierarchy today favour the recruitment of young players who represent the future and are expected to develop within Luis Enrique's squad.

With this in mind, the reigning Champions League winners have decided to open a new file, one leading to a Premier League attacker who is starting to make a name for himself. According to TEAMtalk, Paris Saint-Germain have joined the list of clubs interested in signing Mateus Mane.

© Imago / IMAGO / PsnewZ

PSG facing Premier League competition for Mateus Mane

The 2025 French champions are prepared to compete with other European heavyweights. No fewer than seven Premier League clubs are also monitoring the young Wolverhampton attacking midfielder's progress.

Liverpool, Manchester United, Arsenal, Manchester City, Chelsea, Tottenham and Everton are all interested in the 18-year-old, as are three major Bundesliga sides: Bayern Munich, RB Leipzig and Borussia Dortmund.

Developed at Wolves, with whom his contract runs until June 2029, the Barreiro, Portugal native is currently in his first season with the Molineux Stadium outfit, who sit 20th and bottom of the Premier League.

© Iconsport / SPI / Icon Sport

Wolves prodigy could leave in case of relegation

In 19 matches across all competitions, including 16 in the Premier League, Mane has scored two goals and provided two assists.

Having broken into the first team last November and been regularly selected by Rob Edwards, the England U18 international may not resist a sale in summer 2026 should Wolverhampton be relegated to the Championship.

For now, the English club have not opened the door to a departure for their prodigy. By positioning themselves, Paris Saint-Germain are starting to lay the groundwork for what could perhaps be a more concrete move in the future.