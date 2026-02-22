Chelsea transfer news: Lucas Bergvall stance on Spurs exit 'revealed' amid Blues speculation

By Darren Plant | 22 Feb 2026 23:08

Lucas Bergvall allegedly intends to reject any opportunity to leave Tottenham Hotspur during the summer transfer window.

The midfielder was one of many notable absentees as Spurs suffered a 4-1 defeat to Arsenal in Sunday's North London derby.

As a result, Spurs remain four points above the Premier League relegation zone, with Igor Tudor's contract only scheduled to run until the end of the season.

If Spurs fail to secure Champions League football for 2026-27, there is the possibility of some of their key players attracting strong interest from elsewhere.

Bergvall - who is one of the most highly-regarded prospects in European football - falls into that bracket.

© Imago

Bergvall to hand Spurs boost over future?

According to Football Insider, the 20-year-old is in no rush to push for a move from the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.

The report suggests that the likes of Chelsea and Aston Villa failed with enquiries during the winter market.

Nevertheless, even if the pair return to the negotiating table, Bergvall is said to be of the opinion that he wants to continue to develop at Spurs.

Transfer correspondent Pete O'Rourke said: "He’s highly regarded at Tottenham, he’s under a long contract until 2031 and there was no surprise that they rebuffed those inquiries from Chelsea and Villa in the January window.

"Bergvall, for his stance as well, he is happy at Tottenham and wants to do his best for them.

"As I said Tottenham see him as a key part of their long-term future at the club as well so they don’t want to even consider letting Lucas Bergvall leave."

© Imago

How has Bergvall performed for Spurs?

Given Spurs' long-term struggles, Bergvall has arguably been used far more frequently than was initially planned.

The Sweden international has already made 40 starts and 31 substitute outings in all competitions since the summer of 2024.

While just two goals and eight assists have been recorded, the playmaker remains highly-regarded at the club.

Moving forward, Bergvall is likely to be viewed as a first-choice pick in a midfield or creative role, partly due to Spurs having already handed him a contract until 2031.

Unless Spurs receive a proposal that is too tempting to turn down, Bergvall is in line to stay put, even if his current employers remain away from the Premier League title picture.