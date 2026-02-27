Next Spurs manager: Mauricio Pochettino delivers fresh response to return speculation

By Darren Plant | 27 Feb 2026 17:30

Mauricio Pochettino has suggested that he remains "open to everything", amid speculation of an eventual return to Tottenham Hotspur.

Pochettino is currently preparing to take charge of USA when the 2026 World Cup takes place this summer.

However, with the Argentine's contract due to expire after the tournament, he has inevitably been linked with another stint at Spurs.

Igor Tudor was recently appointed as Thomas Frank's short-term replacement, the Croatian tasked with ensuring that Spurs avoid a Premier League relegation scrap and go as deep as possible in the Champions League.

Given the length of Tudor's contract at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, Pochettino faces the prospect of having to answer questions on his former club on a regular basis.

© Imago / ZUMA Press Wire

Pochettino provides fresh response to Spurs talk

Speaking to Spanish radio programme Radiogaceta de los Deportes, Pochettino reaffirmed his commitment to his role with USA.

Nevertheless, he hinted that he would not rule anything out at this stage, seemingly giving hope to those who would welcome him back in North London.

He said: "There are always rumours, I'm always linked (to clubs). To Tottenham, just like at one time I was linked to Espanyol, or to other clubs.

'In the end, especially because of my past at those clubs, when things aren't going well, people tend to fall back on emotions and say, "Well, with Mauricio we played good football," or whatever it may be.

"But no. We're focused on the World Cup, on the United States. My contract runs until after the World Cup, so after that we'll see what might happen. Open to everything, right?"

© Imago

Any chance of a quick decision?

Even if Pochettino is tempted by a return to Spurs, he will be in charge of USA until at least June 26, the date of their third group game at the World Cup.

With potential to go further, Pochettino could still be in the Stars and Stripes dugout heading into July, a scenario that would not suit Spurs if they want a reunion.

If Pochettino is to return to Spurs, they are highly likely to want an agreement in place before the World Cup.

However, such a scenario would likely see Pochettino receive criticism from some quarters and the topic become a distraction from the end game of a project that started in September 2024.