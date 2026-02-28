Tottenham's Igor Tudor at risk of never-before-seen Premier League record in Fulham clash

By Ben Knapton | 28 Feb 2026 10:28

Tottenham Hotspur head coach Igor Tudor could set a new unwanted Premier League managerial record in Sunday's top-flight derby with Fulham at Craven Cottage.

The former Marseille and Juventus head coach experienced the worst possible start to life in the hotseat last weekend, overseeing a comprehensive 4-1 defeat to leaders Arsenal in the North London derby.

Tudor's injury-hit Spurs were never expected to take anything from their clash with the table-toppers, although they did go into half time level pegging at 1-1 before being blown away in the second period.

The Lilywhites continue to face the real threat of relegation from the top tier for the first time in the Premier League era, and Tudor is expected to depart at the end of the season no matter what transpires between now and May.

However, the Croatian could now make unwanted history just two games into his tenure, as no Premier League manager has ever conceded at four or more goals in their first two matches in the tournament.

Tottenham could equal worst-ever Premier League run in Fulham clash

Furthermore, only one other Spurs head coach has been beaten in both of their opening Premier League matches - Martin Jol, whose side lost 5-4 to Arsenal and 1-0 to Aston Villa in his inaugural battles.

If Tottenham do suffer that humiliating fate this weekend, not only would Tudor write the worst kind of history, but the Lilywhites would also equal an unwanted club record in the top flight.

Spurs are the only Premier League team still searching for their first win of 2026, having drawn four and lost five of their last nine first-tier games since getting the better of Crystal Palace in their final game of 2025.

Should the visitors also fall short on Sunday, they would match their longest winless run in Premier League history, set under Ossie Ardiles in 1994.

That year, Tottenham endured a miserable 10-match sequence without victory, suffering seven defeats and three draws before ending their rut with a 1-0 win at Everton.

Why Igor Tudor should not fear unwanted 4+ goal record in Fulham vs. Tottenham

While Spurs may head to Craven Cottage as the underdogs, it would be a shock to see Fulham put four past Tudor's men, especially after the Europa League winners received a crucial double defensive boost.

Pedro Porro and Kevin Danso are both in contention to make their returns from injury in Sunday's London derby, and the pair are ostensibly perfect fits for Tudor's trademark three-at-the-back system.

Danso is primed to join Micky van de Ven and Radu Dragusin at the back - Cristian Romero is still suspended - in a move that would allow Joao Palhinha to return to his preferred midfield slot.

Meanwhile, Porro is a shoo-in at right-wing back over Archie Gray, and the former Manchester City man made a name for himself in that role at Sporting Lisbon before being coaxed back to the Premier League.