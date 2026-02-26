Tottenham confirm double injury boost in new training pictures as Igor Tudor proven correct

By Ben Knapton | 26 Feb 2026 07:21

Tottenham Hotspur have released images of Kevin Danso and Pedro Porro back in training as Igor Tudor enjoys a welcome double injury boost.

The Lilywhites hit the road to face Fulham in Sunday's Premier League London derby, still waiting for their first top-flight victory since the turn of the year following their heavy 4-1 defeat to Arsenal.

Spurs' cause against the Gunners was not aided by their ongoing fitness crisis, as Tudor was without a double-figure list of absentees for the North London derby, including the likes of Dejan Kulusevski, James Maddison and the banned Cristian Romero.

However, the Croatian expressed hope that Danso and Porro would return in time for the trip to Craven Cottage, and the pair appear to be on course for comebacks on March 1.

On Wednesday evening, Tottenham shared images of the defensive duo with the ball at their feet on the Hotspur Way pitches, suggesting that their competitive returns are imminent.

Kevin Danso, Pedro Porro pictured in Tottenham training in double injury boost

Kevin and Pedro are back in training ? pic.twitter.com/h1vnk0MT75 — Tottenham Hotspur (@SpursOfficial) February 25, 2026

Twenty-seven-year-old Danso has missed each of Tottenham's last four Premier League games with a toe injury, during which time the Europa League champions have conceded a whopping 10 goals - at least two in each game.

Meanwhile, Spanish right-back Porro picked up a hamstring injury in the 2-2 draw with Burnley on January 24, forcing the versatile but juvenile Archie Gray to fill in on his flank for the past few weeks.

However, the pair should now be in contention to face Fulham this weekend, in what will be Tudor's second and third fitness boosts since his arrival following Richarlison's return against Arsenal.

Each of Tottenham's other X injury victims will remain sidelined for a little while longer, though, including Kulusevski, Maddison, Wilson Odobert, Mohammed Kudus, Rodrigo Bentancur, Ben Davies, Destiny Udogie and Lucas Bergvall.

Meanwhile, Romero is halfway through his four-game suspension for his red card against Manchester United, and the Argentine will not return until the trip to champions Liverpool on March 15.

Why Kevin Danso and Pedro Porro returns are especially critical for Tottenham

© Imago

Despite being without both Romero and Danso against Arsenal, Tudor still implemented his favoured back-three system straight away, as Joao Palhinha and Radu Dragusin partnered Micky van de Ven at the back.

Bayern Munich loanee Palhinha has been no stranger to central defensive duties in 2025-26, but the ex-Fulham man is much more comfortable as a tough-tackling midfielder and had to cop some of the blame for Eberechi Eze's second on Sunday.

Meanwhile, Danso operated in a back three at Lens for a few years and is ostensibly a natural fit for Tudor's 3-4-2-1 system, as is flying full-back Porro.

The former Manchester City man rose to fame as a right wing-back at Sporting Lisbon, and such a role gives him even more licence to attack and whip in the dangerous crosses he is renowned for.

Danso and Porro's returns will not solve all of Tottenham's problems, but there is no under-estimating the importance of their returns in particular.