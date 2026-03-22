Not surprised: Steven Gerrard shares how 'smiling' Man Utd star was easy win for Michael Carrick

By Saikat Mandal | 22 Mar 2026 15:00

Steven Gerrard has admitted he was not surprised to see Michael Carrick restore Kobbie Mainoo to the starting lineup after taking interim charge at Manchester United.

Following an inconsistent spell under Ruben Amorim, United have shown significant improvement under Carrick, with Mainoo playing a key role in their resurgence.

The Red Devils are currently third in the Premier League table with 55 points and are well placed to secure qualification for next season’s Champions League.

United sit four points clear of Aston Villa following a 2-2 draw against Bournemouth, with Carrick collecting 23 points from his first 10 matches in charge.

Gerrard slams Amorim for Kobbie Mainoo treatment

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Gerrard was critical of Amorim’s handling of Mainoo, believing the midfielder was not given a fair opportunity despite being regarded as one of the club’s brightest prospects.

The 20-year-old was largely limited to a squad role under the Portuguese coach and failed to make a single league start, raising concerns over his long-term future at Old Trafford.

His lack of involvement also impacted his international prospects, as he lost his place in the England national football team squad despite starting in the Euro 2024 Final.

Carrick made it a priority to reintegrate Mainoo into the side, and the midfielder has since impressed, earning a recall to Thomas Tuchel’s England squad.

"I felt really sorry for him in terms of the kid’s career under Amorim,” he said on TNT Sport, as relayed by The Mirror. “I think it was out of order that he never got any opportunity, especially with Man United being so inconsistent.

"But not surprised that Michael Carrick [started to play him]. I think that was one of the straight wins if you walk into a job, if you like. Get Kobbie Mainoo back in, get him smiling, give him game time and minutes, and get him fit and up to the speed where we all know he can play.

"He’s now at a level where he walks in the England squad, never mind Amorim not playing him. He walks into the England squad if he’s playing regularly for Man United.”

Manchester United still need new midfielders next summer

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While the uncertainty surrounding Mainoo’s future has eased, United are still expected to strengthen their midfield in the summer transfer window.

Casemiro is set to leave at the end of the season upon the expiry of his contract, leaving a gap that needs to be filled.

There are also lingering doubts over Manuel Ugarte, who has struggled to justify his price tag since arriving from Paris Saint-Germain.

United have been linked with Elliot Anderson, while Real Madrid midfielder Eduardo Camavinga is also being considered as a potential target.