Man Utd's Kobbie Mainoo can still secure Napoli loan transfer if 'one player' leaves in January

By Ben Knapton | 04 Jan 2026 15:22 , Last updated: 04 Jan 2026 15:22

Manchester United midfielder Kobbie Mainoo could still join Napoli in the January transfer window if one particular player departs, according to a report.

The England international has been on the fringes of Ruben Amorim's first team throughout the 2025-26 campaign and failed in his efforts to secure a loan move away from Old Trafford in the summer.

Amorim has now hinted that Mainoo's long-term future belongs at the Theatre of Dreams, and the player himself is also said to be determined to fight for his spot in the Red Devils' starting lineup.

However, Antonio Conte's Napoli are still rumoured to be pursuing a mid-season deal for Mainoo and could potentially enlist the help of Scott McTominay to try to bring the 20-year-old to Italy.

Now, transfer expert Carlo Laudisa - as relayed by AreaNapoli - has suggested that Mainoo's proposed move to Naples could still be a possibility in January, if the Serie A champions can offload Noa Lang to Turkey.

How Man Utd's Kobbie Mainoo could still seal Napoli switch

© Imago / Gribaudi/ImagePhoto

Like Mainoo, 26-year-old winger Lang has only been a bit-part player this season, scoring just one goal in 22 appearances for the Partenopei across all competitions.

The Netherlands international has started just five Serie A matches and two Champions League matches for Conte's side this season, his first in a Napoli kit since joining from PSV Eindhoven over the summer.

If Lang says yes to an 'attractive offer' from the Turkish Super Lig, the door could swing open for Mainoo to join Napoli, who would then have enough space on their wage bill for the England international.

The Dutch attacker could supposedly be open to a swift departure if it makes sense from a financial and sporting perspective, but Napoli could end up vetoing the move due to their need for wide attackers.

The ball is ultimately in Lang's court, though, and his decision will directly impact whether Mainoo can secure a temporary exit from Man United to the Italian champions.

Man Utd cannot afford to let Kobbie Mainoo go in January

© Imago / IPS

Mainoo is currently sidelined with a calf problem, but there is a slim chance that the England international could return for the Red Devils' Premier League showdown with Burnley on Wednesday evening.

The 20-year-old's presence for the second half of the season could prove crucial to Man Utd, as in the absence of Mainoo and Bruno Fernandes, Manuel Ugarte's limitations in possession have been exposed.

Mainoo should therefore immediately rise above the Uruguayan in the pecking order when he is back fit, although he would still be behind Fernandes and Casemiro should Amorim stick with a 3-4-3.

The Portuguese has tried out the 4-2-3-1 over the winter too, though, and unless the Red Devils can make an unexpected midfield signing in January, there would be no sense to offloading Mainoo.