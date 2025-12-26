Man Utd transfer news: Ruben Amorim drops major Kobbie Mainoo future hint after Napoli January 'decision'

By Ben Knapton | 26 Dec 2025 08:58 , Last updated: 26 Dec 2025 08:58

Manchester United head coach Ruben Amorim has dropped a major hint over Kobbie Mainoo's future at Old Trafford amid incessant transfer speculation.

The highly-rated midfielder has fallen out of favour under the Portuguese at the Theatre of Dreams and reportedly requested a loan move away during the summer transfer window, but he was blocked from leaving.

A few months later, Mainoo's situation has not improved, and he has been further hampered by a recent calf injury, which will keep him out of the Boxing Day clash with Newcastle United.

Mainoo may have been in line for a start on Friday given Bruno Fernandes's absence with a hamstring problem, but the England international must continue to be patient as the January transfer window comes into view.

Patience may be in short supply across the globe, though, as players whose nations are competing at the 2026 World Cup are all desperately vying for minutes in the hope of punching a ticket to North America next summer.

Man Utd transfer news: Ruben Amorim drops major Kobbie Mainoo hint

© Imago / Sportimage

Mainoo has not made an England squad since September 2024, and his chances of representing the Three Lions at the next World Cup will be miniscule if he fails to earn regular minutes in the second half of the season.

The 2005-born talent could therefore try to force an exit again over the winter - either a loan or permanent deal - but speaking to reporters in his pre-game press conference, Amorim insisted that Mainoo belongs in Manchester.

"Kobbie Mainoo will be the future of Manchester United," Amorim told the media, as quoted by transfer expert Fabrizio Romano.

"He just needs to wait for his chance and everything can change in football in two days. We are not getting someone, it’s hard to let him leave. We are short, with something that can happen here."

All of Mainoo's 11 Premier League appearances this season have come as a substitute, and the midfielder's only start of the 2025-26 campaign so far was in the Red Devils' embarrassing EFL Cup defeat to Grimsby Town.

Kobbie Mainoo suffers double whammy in Man Utd exit and World Cup hopes

© Imago

Amorim's stance on Mainoo is understandable given Man Utd's current midfield situation, as another out-of-favour lynchpin - Manuel Ugarte - has also failed to cut the mustard since arriving at Old Trafford.

However, Mainoo has been patient enough already this season and has now suffered a double whammy in his hopes of leaving Man Utd and heading to the 2026 World Cup, as one of his suitors are supposedly unlikely to make a move.

Antonio Conte's Napoli were thought to have been one of Mainoo's most likely next destinations over the summer, but a recent report has claimed that the reigning Serie A champions are not expected to sign him in January.

The Partenopei apparently wanted to agree a deal before Christmas if they were to bring Mainoo to Naples, but having failed to meet Man United's demands, Napoli are now moving on.

Mainoo will enter the last 18 months of his Man Utd deal in January, though, so the Red Devils cannot keep playing hardball in 2026 if the 20-year-old opts against extending his contract.