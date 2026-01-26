Preview: Eintracht Frankfurt vs Tottenham Hotspur - prediction, team news, lineups

By Carter White | 26 Jan 2026 12:59 , Last updated: 26 Jan 2026 16:44

Looking to end a woeful league phase campaign on a positive note, Eintracht Frankfurt welcome Tottenham Hotspur to Deutsche Bank Park in the Champions League on Wednesday night.

Die Alder have squandered any chance of reaching the knockout stages across the opening seven gameweeks, whereas Spurs are close to securing their spot in the last 16.

Match preview

After finishing behind only champions Bayern Munich and previously-invincible Bayer Leverkusen in the Bundesliga last term, Eintracht Frankfurt have suffered a severe fall from grace during the 2025-26 campaign.

Die Alder's winless run across all competitions extended to a worrying six matches (D3 L3) on Saturday afternoon, when a second league goal from Nottingham Forest loanee Arnaud Kalimuendo-Muinga could not prevent a 3-1 home defeat to Hoffenheim.

Focusing on continental matters, Eintracht Frankfurt have won just one of their first seven matches in the league phase, leaving them languishing down in 33rd spot on a mere four points, four points behind Olympiacos in the top 24.

With their European adventure set to end this Wednesday, Dennis Schmitt's troops will be searching for a morale-boosting victory at Deutsche Bank Park, where they have won just one of their last five competitive fixtures.

Die Alder have suffered massively from the absence of Jonathan Burkardt throughout the winter months, with the 25-year-old netting 10 goals in 17 matches at the beginning of the term before picking up a calf problem in late November.

For the fifth game in succession, Tottenham Hotspur were unable to collect maximum points from a Premier League fixture on Saturday afternoon, when a last-minute effort from centre-back Cristian Romero was required to salvage a 2-2 draw at relegation-threatened Burnley.

Pressure is certainly mounting on the shoulders of head coach Thomas Frank, who will look at his side's upcoming schedule with trepidation, as Spurs face Manchester City, Manchester United and Arsenal within the next month.

The Champions League has provided some much-needed joy for those of a Lilywhites persuasion this term amongst the domestic chaos, with Tottenham winning three of their last four continental battles, sitting fifth in the league phase rankings.

Frank's side can guarantee a spot in the top eight of the cohort with maximum points in Germany on Wednesday, when World Cup winner Romero will be looking to score in a fourth consecutive match.

Spurs' sensational standing in the Champions League has been held up by a 100% record in home contests, but the Lilywhites have failed to win any of their three away matches (D2 L1) in the competition so far this season.

Eintracht Frankfurt Champions League form:

L L D L L L

Eintracht Frankfurt form (all competitions):

D D L D L L

Tottenham Hotspur Champions League form:

D D W L W W

Tottenham Hotspur form (all competitions):

D L L L W D

Team News

After making a positive start to his loan spell, Eintracht Frankfurt's Kalimuendo-Muinga is expected to be sidelined until February with a muscular injury.

The hosts' options at the top end of the pitch are reduced further by the absence of Michy Batshuayi, who is recovering from a broken ankle.

Tottenham boss Frank has eased injury concerns surrounding Pedro Porro and Romero following the draw at Burnley, with the defensive pair both forced off at Turf Moor.

Spurs have a growing list of long-term absentees, with Lucas Bergvall picking up an ankle problem during his side's most recent Champions League fixture.

The Premier League outfit are light on choices in attack, with James Maddison (knee), Mohammed Kudus (muscle) and Richarlison (hamstring) all sidelined.

Eintracht Frankfurt possible starting lineup:

Kaua; Collins, Koch, Theate; Kristiansen, Skhiri, Larsson, Brown; Doan, Knauff, Uzun

Tottenham Hotspur possible starting lineup:

Vicario; Porro, Van de Ven, Romero, Udogie; Gray, Sarr; Odobert, Simons, Spence; Solanke

We say: Eintracht Frankfurt 2-3 Tottenham Hotspur

Conceding at least three goals in five of their last six matches, Eintracht Frankfurt are a vulnerable side ahead of their final Champions League contest of the campaign.

Despite their domestic struggles, Tottenham should be confident of taking advantage of Die Alder's problems and booking a spot straight into the last 16.

