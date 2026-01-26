Manchester United news: In great form, Bryan Mbeumo following in the footsteps of... Robin van Persie?

By Axel Clody | 26 Jan 2026 16:18 , Last updated: 26 Jan 2026 16:51

Bryan Mbeumo is establishing himself as one of the standout performers of the season at Manchester United.

Having arrived last summer, the Cameroonian forward is not just padding his statistics: he is scoring in the biggest matches, where expectations are highest, as he did on Sunday in the 3-2 victory against Arsenal.

On Sunday at the Emirates Stadium, Mbeumo delivered once again. Ever the opportunist, he capitalised on a poor clearance to equalise at 1-1 against Arsenal, beating David Raya and silencing the London crowd.

A goal far from insignificant, as it confirms a status that is beginning to take shape: that of a true big-game player.

Historic feat not seen since Rashford... and Van Persie

© Imago

With this strike, Mbeumo becomes the first Manchester United player to score against Arsenal, Manchester City and Liverpool in the same Premier League season since Marcus Rashford in 2022-23.

Better still, he is the first to achieve this feat in his debut season at the Red Devils since Robin van Persie in 2012-13.

The reference to Van Persie is obviously no coincidence. That season, the Dutchman carried Manchester United to the title with 26 goals in 38 league matches, leaving a lasting mark at Old Trafford.

While not yet at that level statistically, Mbeumo is already posting impressive numbers: 17 Premier League appearances, eight goals and one assist. Remarkable efficiency for a player still adapting to a club where the pressure is relentless.

Bryan Mbeumo: A profile built for the big stage

© Imago

Beyond the numbers, it is above all the nature of his goals that stands out. Mbeumo scores against the top sides, in tense situations, and already appears perfectly comfortable in the hostile environment of English football's biggest fixtures.

A precious quality for a Manchester United side in search of identity and attacking leaders.

Without getting ahead of ourselves or getting carried away, the Cameroonian is clearly making a success of his early days.

Being mentioned in the same breath as Van Persie for a debut season at Old Trafford is never insignificant. The question now is how far Mbeumo can push the comparison.