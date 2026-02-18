Manchester United transfer news: Barcelona dealt Marcus Rashford blow as Red Devils 'refuse' to negotiate key detail

By Darren Plant | 18 Feb 2026 09:51

Barcelona have reportedly been dealt a blow in their efforts to sign Manchester United forward Marcus Rashford on a permanent deal.

The England international is spending the 2025-26 campaign at Camp Nou, and has subsequently impressed to the point where he is enjoying one of the best periods of his career.

Rashford has contributed nine goals and nine assists from 17 starts and 12 substitute outings in La Liga and the Champions League.

While the 28-year-old is currently sidelined with a knee injury, his influence in Hansi Flick's side has been highlighted by the Catalan giants losing recent games to Atletico Madrid and Girona.

Nevertheless, as per Sky Sports News, Barcelona face issues with trying to get a permanent transfer over the line.

© Imago / Revierfoto

What stance are Man United taking with Rashford?

The report alleges that the Red Devils have no intention of re-negotiating a buy clause that is present in the loan agreement.

Barcelona currently have the option of activating that option by paying €30m (£26.17m).

Meanwhile, having successfully kick-started his career with a move abroad, Rashford is known to want to make the full-time move to Barcelona.

At this point in time, though, it remains unclear whether Barcelona's financial problems have subsided to the extent where they can afford to pay the aforementioned fee.

© Imago

Are Man United under pressure to weaken Rashford stance?

With no Champions League football on their calendar for 2025-26, it is clear that Man United have lost out substantially when it comes to revenue.

However, they currently sit in fourth position in the Premier League table - on course for a return to European football's top table - and the high wages of Casemiro will be coming off their outgoings.

When also taking into consideration that Rashford has a contract until 2028, United are under less pressure to cash in this summer unless their demands are met.

There is also the possibility that Rashford is reintegrated back into the senior ranks at Old Trafford under a new manager.

That will not be known until a decision is made in the summer.