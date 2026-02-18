Chelsea vs. Burnley: How to watch, date, time, live stream and TV channel

By Calum Burrowes | 18 Feb 2026 11:06 , Last updated: 19 Feb 2026 08:02

Chelsea and Burnley face off on Saturday afternoon with the two sides currently sitting at opposite ends of the Premier League table.

Liam Rosenior’s men progressed to the next round of the FA Cup on Friday night with an emphatic 4-0 victory over Hull City and now turn their focus back to league action, where they will be aiming to climb back into the top four.

Burnley, meanwhile, suffered a shock defeat to League One side Mansfield Town in the same competition and head into this clash sitting in the relegation zone and in urgent need of three points if they are to maintain Premier League status for next season.

Here, Sports Mole provides all the details that you need to know about how to watch Saturday's match.

What time does Chelsea vs. Burnley kick off?

This contest kicks off at 15:00 UK time on Saturday afternoon.

Where is Chelsea vs. Burnley being played?

Chelsea's home ground, Stamford Bridge, will be the venue for this one.

It is a stadium that holds 41,312 fans and last hosted Burnley back in March 2024 when the pair played out a 2-2 draw.

How to watch Chelsea vs. Burnley in the UK

TV channels

This game will be affected by the 15:00 blackout rules and will not be broadcast live in the UK.

Online streaming

The same blackout also prevents the match from being streamed live for UK viewers.

Highlights

Match of the Day will be live on BBC One at 22:25 on Saturday night and will provide in-depth highlights of the game.

If that is too late and you want a shorter highlight package, BBC Sport will show shorter highlights on their website and app from 20:00 onwards.

The Sky Sports app or the Sky Sports Premier League YouTube channel will also recap the contest with their own highlight reels.

What is at stake for Chelsea and Burnley?

Chelsea have been impressive since the arrival of Rosenior, winning eight of 11 matches in charge of the Blues.

Despite that, Chelsea did surrender a two goal lead at home to Leeds United and had to settle for his first draw since taking over, they will be keen to return to winning ways in the league at the earliest opportunity and move back into the Premier League top four.

As for Scott Parker’s Burnley, they sit second from bottom in the table and are still reeling from last weekend’s FA Cup upset.

With that said, they did claim a valuable 3-2 victory away at Crystal Palace in their most recent league outing, but they will need another surprise result if they are to make it back-to-back league wins this weekend.