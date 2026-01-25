Tottenham Hotspur injury, suspension news and return dates vs. Eintracht Frankfurt: Richarlison, James Maddison, Dejan Kulusevski latest

By Ellis Stevens | 25 Jan 2026 21:24

Tottenham Hotspur will battle to ensure their place in the top eight of the Champions League standings when they take on Eintracht Frankfurt in the final league phase fixture on Wednesday.

Spurs are fifth in the Champions League table with 14 points and a narrow one-point lead over the chasing pack, meaning they will be eager to claim all three points on Wednesday to confirm their top eight place.

Here, Sports Mole rounds up Tottenham's latest injury and suspension news ahead of their clash with Eintracht Frankfurt.

Ben Davies

© Imago / Every Second Media

Status: Out

Type of injury: Ankle

Possible return date: Unknown

Davies suffered a serious injury in his side's defeat against West Ham, and an ankle operation is expected to keep the defender out until at least April.

© Imago

Status: Major doubt

Type of injury: Ankle

Possible return date: April 11 (vs. Sunderland)

Tottenham initially believed Bergavll's time on the treatment table would be on the shorter side, but after being assessed, it is now believed that the midfielder could be out until April.

© Imago / Sportsphoto

Status: Minor doubt

Type of injury: Knock

Possible return date: February 01 (vs. Manchester City)

Palhinha suffered a knock in training ahead of Tottenham's loss against West Ham, and after missing the game against Burnley, the midfielder is not expected to be back until February.

Rodrigo Bentancur

© Imago / News Images

Status: Out

Type of injury: Hamstring

Possible return date: Unknown

Bentancur sustained a hamstring injury in Tottenham's defeat to Bournemouth earlier this month, and the midfielder will be missing for a significant period, with predictions currently set for early May.

Mohammed Kudus

© Imago / Every Second Media

Status: Out

Type of injury: Thigh

Possible return date: Unknown

Kudus picked up a thigh injury against Sunderland on January 4, and the Ghana international is set to be sidelined for at least another couple of months, potentially set for a return after the March international break.

© Imago / IMAGO / News Images

Status: Out

Type of injury: Hamstring

Possible return date: February 22 (vs. Arsenal)

Richarlison was forced off in the first half against Aston Villa on January 10 with a hamstring problem, and the Brazilian will be out for another six weeks or so, with a potential return for the North London derby.

© Imago

Status: Out

Type of injury: ACL

Possible return date: Unknown

Maddison is currently working on his rehabilitation from the ACL injury that he sustained in August, and although there have been videos of the midfielder back on the grass, the 29-year-old is still fighting to be back for pre-season ahead of the 2026-27 campaign.

© Imago

Status: Out

Type of injury: Knee

Possible return date: Unknown

Kulusevski has not played since April due to a long-term knee injury, and Thomas Frank recently said that he could potentially be back on grass by the end of the month.

TOTTENHAM HOTSPUR’S SUSPENSION LIST

Tottenham have no players suspended for the Champions League clash with Eintracht Frankfurt.