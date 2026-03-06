Igor Tudor future: Ex-Spurs manager offers to step in and secure Premier League survival

By Seye Omidiora | 06 Mar 2026 19:22

Glenn Hoddle has publicly offered his services to help rescue Tottenham Hotspur from the threat of the Championship.

Spurs' descent into a historic competitive crisis has reached a fever pitch following a devastating 3-1 home defeat to Crystal Palace on Thursday night, leaving the capital club 16th in the Premier League table.

The loss to Palace marked a third consecutive defeat for interim head coach Igor Tudor, who has struggled to find a tactical foothold since arriving in North London just three games ago.

With the Lilywhites now one point above the Premier League relegation zone and winless in 11 league matches, the atmosphere at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium has become increasingly desperate.

Hoddle offers to help Spurs avoid Premier League relegation

Speaking on the Could It Be Magic podcast via The Daily Mail, the 68-year-old expressed a deep desire to return to the dugout at a club he has supported since childhood.

"I think it would actually," he said when asked if returning to management was of interest. "Particularly with Tottenham, as that's my club. I've supported them since I was eight years of age. So they were a massive part of my life."

The former England boss suggested that his experience could be the vital ingredient needed to steady a dressing room that appears devoid of confidence as the pressure of a relegation dogfight intensifies.

When he was told that former Spurs forward Robbie Keane, now managing Hungarian side Ferencvaros, has emerged as a contender for the role, Hoddle suggested a partnership with the Irishman.

"Robbie is doing great as a young manager, but to have someone experienced like myself... that would be a good formula in many ways," stated the ex-Spurs boss.

"I think that's a shrewd move, whether it was me or somebody experienced with him, because the question would be, is Rob ready to go into that sort of job now?"

PL survival: How bad is the situation at Spurs?

While it has been suggested that the Lilywhites are 'too good to go down', alarm bells will be ringing in North London.

The injury-ravaged side could slip into the bottom three after the next round of matches if they lose to Liverpool on March 15 and results elsewhere go against them.

Eighteenth-placed West Ham United and Nottingham Forest, a place above the Hammers, are one point behind the North Londoners, highlighting the precarious situation at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.

Picking up just four points from a possible 33 in 2026 does them no favours, as they sit at the bottom of the calendar year table in the competition.

If that continues, then their 34-year stay in the top flight may well be over.