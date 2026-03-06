Tottenham transfer news: Barcelona have held initial talks over a highly-rated Spurs loanee

By Axel Clody | 06 Mar 2026 11:30

Barcelona continue their search for a new centre-back ahead of the summer transfer window, with Luka Vuskovic emerging as a new target appreciated by Hansi Flick.

Signing a centre-back capable of playing on the left — to address the gap left by Inigo Martinez's departure last summer — has been identified as a priority by the Barcelona board.

A number of options have been explored, including Alessandro Bastoni, Marcos Senesi, Nico Schlotterbeck and Micky van de Ven. The Catalan club's search does not stop there, however, with Florian Plettenberg now revealing another name on the Blaugrana's radar.

Barcelona tracking Luka Vuskovic

© Imago

According to the German journalist at Sky Sport, Barcelona are closely monitoring Luka Vuskovic and have added him to their shortlist for the summer window.

The 19-year-old Croatian centre-back is currently on loan at Hamburg from Tottenham, and has made a significant impression in the Bundesliga, starting all 23 of his appearances and scoring four goals.

As Plettenberg reported: "FC Barcelona are closely monitoring Luka Vuskovic and have added him to their shortlist for the summer. Hansi Flick appreciates him. Initial talks have already taken place."

Tottenham want their Croatian defender back

© Imago

Vuskovic has truly announced himself this season after Tottenham signed him for just £9.5m last summer from Hajduk Split. Barcelona have already held preliminary talks with the 6ft 4in right-footer, whose profile Flick holds in high regard.

However, the Catalans are not alone in their pursuit. According to the same source, Hamburg are already pushing for a second loan next season, while Tottenham have a clear plan to "bring the 19-year-old gem back this summer."

The deal looks difficult to pull off for Barcelona, particularly given that the London club hold all the cards — Vuskovic is valued at £34m by Transfermarkt and is under contract until June 2030.