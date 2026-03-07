Next Spurs manager: Igor Tudor sack risk intensifies as 'talks held' with possible replacement

By Darren Plant | 07 Mar 2026 10:11

Tottenham Hotspur are reportedly giving consideration to appointing Roberto De Zerbi as a successor to Igor Tudor as head coach.

While the North Londoners only appointed the Croatian on a deal until the end of the season last month, it has become apparent that he is far from safe in the dugout after a disastrous start to life at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.

Following defeats to Arsenal and Fulham, the 3-1 loss at home to Crystal Palace on Thursday has led to suggestions that the 47-year-old could be removed from his position if the club's poor form continues against Atletico Madrid in the Champions League on Tuesday.

Tudor has insisted that he saw enough improvement in the performance against Palace to indicate that a corner can be turned.

However, as per The Telegraph, Spurs officials are already weighing up whether to make an immediate change.

De Zerbi back on Spurs radar

The report alleges that discussions have already been held with De Zerbi, who has previously been on the club's radar.

De Zerbi recently departed his role at Marseille after a stint where he recorded 39 wins and 20 defeats from 69 matches in charge.

Talks are said to have been specifically held regarding an arrival in North London during the summer, presumably if Spurs avoid relegation from the Premier League.

Nevertheless, there appears to be the possibility of De Zerbi being drafted into the role within days, rather than months, if nothing improves under Tudor.

Despite his only notable silverware won during his managerial career being a Ukrainian Cup with Shakhtar Donetsk, De Zerbi has credit in the bank from his two-year stint at Brighton & Hove Albion.

Do Spurs have an easy decision to make?

The main reason why Tudor was appointed as Spurs boss was his track record when it comes to making immediate short-term impacts at clubs who required it.

However, from the outside at least, it seems like Spurs are performing worse. When their short-term schedule reads Liverpool away sandwiched between two Atletico Madrid fixtures, it is far from ideal.

While Tudor will likely be given the first leg against Atletico in Spain, it is plausible that Spurs make another managerial change if they suffer defeat to the La Liga giants.

That said, there would also be question marks over whether De Zerbi would want to come into a role at Spurs at this stage of the season.

Sitting one point above the relegation zone in the Premier League table, Spurs may need to roll the dice again, particularly when a monumental showdown with Nottingham Forest is to come directly before the March international break.