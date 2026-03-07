Wrexham vs. Chelsea team news: Blues academy duo to travel with squad for FA Cup tie

By Darren Plant | 07 Mar 2026 11:01

Chelsea head coach Liam Rosenior has revealed that Jesse Derry and Ryan Kavuma-McQueen will be part of the travelling squad for Saturday's FA Cup tie at Wrexham.

The Blues continue their hectic March schedule with a game at the Racecourse Ground as they bid to reach the quarter-finals of the competition.

At a press conference on Friday, Rosenior confirmed that squad rotation was necessary, while also acknowledging that two of his wingers remain absent through injury.

With Cole Palmer expected to be named on the substitutes' bench at most, it leaves Pedro Neto and Alejandro Garnacho as the only two traditional wingers in line to start in North Wales.

However, that has led to academy duo Derry and Kavuma-McQueen being provided with opportunities to join the senior group for Saturday's encounter.

© Imago / Antonio Balasco

Rosenior talks up importance of Chelsea academy

As quoted by the club's official website, Rosenior suggests that he has taken advice from Calum McFarlane, who previously coached the Under-21s before being promoted to the Chelsea backroom staff upon Rosenior's arrival.

He said: "Ryan and Jesse will travel with the group, so they will be part of the squad for Wrexham.

"I’m very fortunate to have Calum in our staff, who has an unbelievable understanding of the academy, the players that are coming through. I want to develop players from within this academy as well, so they’ll be travelling with us.

"Jesse’s really impressed me, Ryan's impressed, but it’s not just those two. There have been a few that I’ve got to see in training when they’ve been brought up that I’m really happy with.

"Reggie Watson has trained with us a few times, he’s really impressed me. It’s scary the age that he is. Young Mahdi [Nicoll-Jazuli] has been up a few times, he’s an outstanding talent as well.

"There are some outstanding young players in the group. We just need to make sure we put them in at the right time and they get the experiences that they need to continue their development."

© Imago / APL

Who are Jesse Derry, Ryan Kavuma-McQueen?

Eighteen-year-old Derry was provided with his senior debut in the previous round, playing the final 13 minutes of the 4-0 win at Hull City.

That was reward for the impact that he has made at Under-21 level in 2025-26. Ten goals and three assists have come from 22 appearances in Premier League 2 and the UEFA Youth League.

Kavuma-McQueen, who is 17 years of age, made headlines in September when he scored four goals for England Under-17s in a match against Germany.

Despite not turning 18 until next January, the starlet has already made 20 appearances for the Blues Under-21s, chipping in with five goals and three assists.