Chelsea injury news: Mixed Estevao Willian, Jamie Gittens update provided ahead of Wrexham FA Cup tie

By Darren Plant | 06 Mar 2026 14:34

Chelsea head coach Liam Rosenior has provided a mixed injury update on Estevao Willian and Jamie Gittens.

The Blues are preparing to make the trip to face Wrexham in the FA Cup fifth round on Saturday evening.

With the Premier League giants scheduled to play Paris Saint-Germain in the Champions League on Wednesday, Rosenior will make alterations to his starting lineup.

From the outside, there had been hope that at least one of Estevao or Gittens would be able to feature at the Racecourse Ground.

However, speaking at a press conference on Friday, Rosenior revealed that both players would be absent from the travelling group.

© Imago / Pro Sports Images

Rosenior provides mixed Chelsea injury update

Rosenior also hinted that Gittens was closer to making a return from injury than his fellow winger.

On Estevao, the Englishman told reporters: "I'd say he's back on the pitch but he's not ready for this one.

"We need to be really, really careful, given it was a hamstring injury. So he just needs to clear a few more markers before we put him back in.

"But obviously it'll be a big boost to have him back in the group."

As for Gittens, Rosenior added: "Jamie Gittens is getting really close, which is great. He had a really positive scan.

"So hopefully within the next seven days he'll be back in the group. In terms of from the Aston Villa game, there's no injuries from that, which is fantastic."

© Imago / Mark Pain

Will Rosenior still rest players for Wrexham game?

Despite being short of attacking players, the likes of Cole Palmer and Joao Pedro are highly likely to only be named on the substitutes' bench at best.

Rosenior is still able to select the returning Pedro Neto, Alejandro Garnacho, Liam Delap and Marc Guiu in the final third.

There is also the potential of academy players Jesse Derry and Shim Mheuka being selected among the replacements.

With Romeo Lavia in line to start, one of Moises Caicedo or Enzo Fernandez are expected to be rested.