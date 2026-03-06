Chelsea team news: Liam Rosenior reveals stance on rotation for Wrexham FA Cup tie

By Darren Plant | 06 Mar 2026 15:13

Chelsea head coach Liam Rosenior has confirmed that he will rotate his squad for Saturday's FA Cup tie with Wrexham.

The Blues make the trip to the Racecourse Ground on a high after Wednesday's 4-1 demolition of Aston Villa in the Premier League.

However, the game against the Welsh outfit is Chelsea's third away game in less than a week and the third of seven matches to be played by March 21.

Four days after the showdown with Wrexham, Parc des Princes will be the venue for the first leg of the Champions League last-16 tie against Paris Saint-Germain.

Speaking at a press conference on Friday, Rosenior insisted that it was "impossible" not to make a number of changes to his starting lineup.

© Iconsport / PA Images

Rosenior talks up need for Chelsea rotation

While Rosenior did not reveal the level of the rotation that he had planned, he reaffirmed that he wanted to keep as many players involved as possible.

The Englishman told reporters: "I've said from day one I'm going to use the squad. I've just said I don't think I've had the same XI in any game that we've played because I know I've got an excellent squad.

"My idea and the club's idea is to build a squad to win trophies and you need to rotate.

"It's impossible. I don't know what the stat is but from us playing in the Club World Cup, we've played over 100 games in a short space of time.

"We need to make sure we're strong enough to compete in every game but we're expected to win every game that we play."

© Imago / Sportimage

How many Chelsea changes could be made for Wrexham game?

Of the outfield players who started against Aston Villa, it is plausible that Alejandro Garnacho could be the only one to keep his place.

Rosenior could line up with Robert Sanchez, Josh Acheampong, Mamadou Sarr, Benoit Badiashile and Marc Cucurella as his goalkeeper and back four.

Romeo Lavia and Andrey Santos may feature in the engine room, with the returning Pedro Neto, Liam Delap and Marc Guiu alternatives in the final third.

An injury update was provided on Estevao Willian and Jamie Gittens by Rosenior at his media briefing.