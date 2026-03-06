Preview: Sevilla vs Rayo Vallecano - prediction, team news, lineups

By Matt Law | 06 Mar 2026 18:54 , Last updated: 06 Mar 2026 18:57

Rayo Vallecano will be aiming to make it successive wins in Spain's top flight when they continue their campaign away to Sevilla on Sunday evening.

The visitors are 12th in the La Liga table, now six points clear of the relegation zone, while Sevilla are 13th and have the same amount of points (30) as their opponents here.

Sevilla will enter Sunday's match off the back of a 2-2 draw with Real Betis in the Seville derby, with Isaac Romero netting a leveller for Los Nervionenses late on.

Matias Almeyda's side have quietly put together a four-game unbeaten run in Spain's top flight, which has moved them into 13th spot in the La Liga table.

Sevilla have a record of eight wins, six draws and 12 draws from their 26 league matches this season, with 30 points leaving them six points clear of the relegation zone.

Los Nervionenses have struggled in front of their own fans this season, though, only picking up 15 points from 13 matches, conceding 19 times in the process.

Sevilla will be looking to complete a La Liga double over Rayo, having recorded a 1-0 victory in the reverse match between the two sides back in September 2025.

Rayo have only actually won 11 of their previous 55 matches against Sevilla in all competitions, with their last success coming at Estadio Ramon in October 2022.

Inigo Perez's side had been in relegation trouble not too long ago, but they have picked up eight points from their last four matches, overcoming Atletico Madrid and Real Oviedo either side of draws against Real Betis and Athletic Bilbao.

The capital outfit have moved into 12th spot in the table, six points clear of the relegation zone, while they are 10 points off sixth-placed Celta Vigo.

Rayo have only managed to win three times on their travels in La Liga this season, suffering eight defeats in the process, while they have conceded 22 times away from home.

Perez's team will switch their attention to the Conference League after this match, preparing to head to Samsunspor for the first leg of their last-16 contest.

Sevilla La Liga form:

WLDDWD

Rayo Vallecano La Liga form:

LLWDDW

Sevilla will welcome Tanguy Nianzou and Joan Jordan back into their squad following suspensions, but Gabriel Suazo will sit this one out, having picked up a milestone yellow card in the Seville derby last time out.

Ruben Vargas and Marcao will both miss the match through injury, while Cesar Azpilicueta requires a late fitness test before his involvement can be confirmed.

Head coach Almeyda is expected to make changes for this game, with Isaac Romero and Chidera Ejuke potentially both being introduced into the side.

As for Rayo, it could be a case of same again for the capital outfit due to the manner of their performance in the 3-0 success over Oviedo on Wednesday night.

Pathe Ciss is a slight doubt due to an issue that forced him off late on against Oviedo, but the home side are hopeful that the midfielder will recover.

Diego Mendez, though, will miss the match through injury.

Jorge de Frutos came up with a brace in the team's last match, and the Spaniard is again set to start through the middle this weekend.

Sevilla possible starting lineup:

Vlachodimos; Azpilicueta, Nianzou, Gudelj, Salas; J Sanchez, Agoume, Sow, Ejuke; Adams, Romero

Rayo Vallecano possible starting lineup:

Batalla; Ratiu, Lejeune, Felipe, Chavarria; Lopez, Ciss, Diaz; Akhomach, De Frutos, A Garcia

We say: Sevilla 1-1 Rayo Vallecano

Sevilla's home form this season has been disappointing, and Rayo are picking up some strong results at the moment, so we are struggling to back the hosts with any real confidence and have instead settled on a low-scoring draw.

