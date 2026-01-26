Wolves transfer news: European giants 'make first proposal' for David Moller Wolfe

By Darren Plant | 26 Jan 2026 16:08 , Last updated: 26 Jan 2026 16:08

Wolverhampton Wanderers have reportedly received an official proposal from Roma for David Moller Wolfe.

During the summer transfer window, Wolves paid in the region of £10m to secure a deal for the then-AZ Alkmaar defender.

However, the 23-year-old has been restricted to just 10 starts and six substitute outings by a combination of Vitor Pereira and Rob Edwards.

With Wolves highly likely to be playing Championship football during 2026-27, there is little prospect of the Norway international remaining at Molineux in the long term.

Therefore, there is logic in the West Midlands outfit being open-minded to parting ways with the 23-year-old.

Roma make Moller Wolfe move

According to transfer expert Fabrizio Romano, Roma have made an official move for the left-sided player.

Romano adds that negotiations have commenced regarding a permanent deal for someone who can also feature as a left-sided centre-back and as a wing-back.

A previous report from Italian journalist Gianluca Di Marzio has suggested that Wolves' demands are currently too high.

Nevertheless, Moller Wolfe is said to be Roma's first choice to strengthen their squad in that position.

As it stands, it remains to be seen whether Kostas Tsimikas, who has made 16 appearances down the left-hand side of the pitch, will return to parent club Liverpool before the end of the winter transfer window.

Why Wolves should take chance to sell

If Wolves can attract a bid anywhere in the region of £10m for Moller Wolfe, they should accept with minimal fuss.

Although he played 90 minutes against Shrewsbury Town in the FA Cup on January 10, he has not started in the Premier League since December 20.

Therefore, his value is arguably decreasing at a time when any interested parties in the summer would theoretically offer a lower fee for his signature.

While Wolves will likely target an alternative if they sell Moller Wolfe, Edwards already has the likes of Rodrigo Gomes and Jackson Tchatchoua to provide backup to left wing-back Hugo Bueno.