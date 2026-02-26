Wolves vs. Aston Villa: Unai Emery outlines five matches Premier League's bottom club 'didn't deserve to lose' ahead of West Midlands derby

By Darren Plant | 26 Feb 2026 18:20

Aston Villa head coach Unai Emery has outlined five Premier League games in which Wolverhampton Wanderers 'didn't deserve to lose' in 2025-26.

The division's bottom club play host to Emery's Champions-League-chasing Villa at Molineux on Friday night.

There is a 41-point gap between the two teams in the Premier League table, with Villa having won 14 more times than their next opponents.

Nevertheless, speaking at a press conference on Thursday, Emery talked up the 'difficulty' of the match, referring to a number of occasions where Wolves have not had luck on their side.

© Imago / Sportimage

Emery heaps praise on Wolves

As well as praising opposite number Rob Edwards, the Spaniard felt that Wolves can count themselves unfortunate not to have taken more points against Villa, Bournemouth, Chelsea and Crystal Palace.

He also praised Wolves for their two-goal comeback against Premier League leaders Arsenal in their most recent Molineux fixture.

Emery told reporters: "Very difficult. And why? We can remember the match we played here at home, against them.

“With Rob Edwards, the coach, it was his second or third match coaching Wolverhampton, and we won. We didn’t deserve to win.

“They performed fantastic and they played a fantastic game. I remember it. And why? Because they lost some matches, the same against us, they didn’t deserve.

“At home against Bournemouth, against Chelsea, two penalties in 20 minutes for Chelsea, and some not clear penalties for me, and the consequence was the result.

“And the last match they played at home against Arsenal, they drew, against the best team in the Premier League, and maybe in the world this year.

“And last week, against Crystal Palace away, they lost (in) the last minute, one player less because they had one red card, but they played (a) fantastic game, and they deserved more.

“Everything we analysing of them makes not an easy match, feel not an easy match and feeling as well, for them and for us, it’s a derby, because we are both here in Premier League for a long time, and close here, and we can feel it as a derby."

© Iconsport / PA Images / Icon Sport

What is at stake for Villa?

After winning just two of their last six Premier League fixtures, Villa are 10 points adrift of Arsenal, albeit with a game in hand.

In the battle for third, Villa have the opportunity to open up a six-point lead over a resurgent Manchester United.

Villa also have the opportunity to end a 22-year streak against Wolves.