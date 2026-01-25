Eintracht Frankfurt vs. Tottenham Hotspur: How to watch, date, time, live stream, TV channel for Champions League clash

By Anthony Nolan | 25 Jan 2026 23:58 , Last updated: 26 Jan 2026 08:07

Hoping to confirm their spot in Champions League's round of 16, Premier League side Tottenham Hotspur will travel to face the Bundesliga's Eintracht Frankfurt for their final league phase game.

Die Adler were downed 3-1 by Hoffenheim on Saturday, while Spurs were held to a 2-2 draw by Burnley, and both will be looking to continental action for an escape from their domestic strife.

Here, Sports Mole provides all the details you need to know about how to watch Wednesday's Champions League clash between Frankfurt and Tottenham.

What time does Eintracht Frankfurt vs. Tottenham Hotspur kick off?

This match will kick off at 8:00pm on Wednesday, January 28 for viewers in the UK.

Where is Eintracht Frankfurt vs. Tottenham Hotspur being played?

The Lilywhites will travel to the 59,500-capacity Deutsche Bank Park, the ground that has been home to Frankfurt since 1925.

Die Adler have only won one of their last five home games, losing two and drawing two. The hosts have also lost two of their three Champions League fixtures on their own turf so far, including a 5-1 thrashing by Liverpool back in October.

How to watch Eintracht Frankfurt vs. Tottenham Hotspur in the UK

TV channels

This match will be broadcast live on the TNT Sports 5 TV channel in the UK.

Streaming

Fans will be able to stream this contest live via Discovery+ if they have subscribed to the TNT Sports package on the platform.

Discovery+ with TNT Sports is also accessible through the Amazon Prime Video app.

Highlights

Game-changing events such as goals are set to be posted to the FootballOnTNT X (formerly Twitter) account.

Highlights will also be uploaded to the TNT Sports Football YouTube channel on the night of the clash.

What is at stake in Eintracht Frankfurt vs. Tottenham Hotspur?

Frankfurt made the decision to sack former manager Dino Toppmoller on January 18, with the club having won just once since a 4-3 victory over FC Koln late November.

Die Adler were also hoping in-part to stave off an early Champions League exit, but interim boss Dino Schmitt - who was promoted from the club's Under-21s - led the team to a 3-2 defeat at the hands of Qarabag FK last time out in the competition.

That disappointment has left the Bundesliga side 33rd in the table with just four points, meaning that they can no longer reach the playoff spots given that they sit four behind 24th-placed Olympiacos.

As for Spurs, they have also endured a difficult 2025-26 campaign in their respective top flight, but the Londoners have found more success in UEFA's premier club competition.

Thomas Frank's side have lost five, drawn three and won only one of their last nine domestic outings, a record that contrasts starkly with their total of four victories, two draws and one loss so far in the Champions League.

Starting the matchweek fifth in the table with 14 points, Tottenham are in the automatic round of 16 spots, but given that every team from ninth to 16th (including Barcelona and Manchester City) are within striking distance of them, Spurs will be desperate to avoid any slip-ups on Wednesday.