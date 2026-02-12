Preview: Eintracht Frankfurt vs Borussia Monchengladbach - prediction, team news, lineups

By Anthony Nolan | 12 Feb 2026 23:59 , Last updated: 13 Feb 2026 00:01

Looking for their first Bundesliga victory under their new manager, Eintracht Frankfurt will welcome Borussia Monchengladbach to Deutsche Bank Park on Saturday.

Die Adler are keen to build on their draw last time out, while Die Fohlen are looking to end their winless run.

Match preview

Frankfurt kicked off their campaign in strong fashion, but after a difficult start to 2026, the club made the difficult decision to part ways with former boss Dino Toppmoller in late January.

Die Adler appointed former Albert Riera in his place, and the ex-Liverpool winger took over a side that had lost five and drawn just two of their seven games prior to his arrival.

Last Friday, the new coach led his team to a dramatic 1-1 draw against Union Berlin, with Nathaniel Brown giving Frankfurt the lead late on only for Oscar Hojlund to be sent off moments later before Die Eisernen's Leopold Querfeld levelled from the penalty spot.

While Riera's debut in the dugout may not have gone as well as it could have, that stalemate ended a dire four-game losing streak across all competitions, and means that SGE are now eighth in the Bundesliga table with 28 points to their name.

The European places are out of reach of Saturday's hosts for the time being - sixth-placed Bayer Leverkusen are eight points ahead - but the new boss earning his first victory in front of the home crowd at Deutsche Bank Park would inspire hope and go some way to endearing him to the fans.

© Imago / Sven Simon

Meanwhile, Eugen Polanski's Gladbach have also fallen on hard times after enjoying some excellent spells in 2025-26, and they are currently on a frustrating five-game winless run heading into this weekend's clash.

Most recently, Die Fohlen were held to a 1-1 draw by Rhine derby rivals Leverkusen, who came from behind thanks to an own goal from Philipp Sander.

Failing to win last Saturday has left Polanski's side 12th in the top flight, where their tally of 22 points has them worryingly only three above 16th-placed Werder Bremen in the Bundesliga's relegation playoff spot.

Gladbach will be desperate to avoid being drawn into a survival scrap, but supporters making the trip will be wary of the fact that the visitors have not triumphed in any of their last four on the road, losing two.

However, victory on Saturday could lift Die Fohlen up to ninth in a best-case scenario, and the team will be motivated by the chance to distance themselves from the bottom three.

Eintracht Frankfurt Bundesliga form:

Eintracht Frankfurt form (all competitions):

Borussia Monchengladbach Bundesliga form:

Team News

© Imago / Kessler-Sportfotografie

Frankfurt will be lighter than ideal up top this weekend without strikers Michy Batshuayi, Younes Ebnoutalib and Jonathan Burkardt, though the latter should return from his calf injury later this month.

To make matters worse, attacking midfielder Can Uzun is sidelined with a muscle injury, while right-winger Ansgar Knauff is a doubt due to illness. However, Arnaud Kalimuendo should be ready to start up top, supported by Mario Gotze and Fares Chaibi.

Elsewhere, right-back Elias Baum continues to work his way back from an MCL injury, while versatile defensive midfielder Oscar Hojlund is suspended after beings sent off against Union, so expect to see Ritsu Doan at right wing-back, alongside a double pivot of Mahmoud Dahoud and Hugo Larsson.

As for Gladbach, they are also down a number of forwards, including both Alejo Sarco - who picked up an ankle problem this week - and fellow centre-forward Tim Kleindienst, though Franck Honorat and Haris Tabakovic will be on hand to start in a strike partnership.

Compounding their attacking issues is the fact that wingers Robin Hack and Nathan N'Goumou are still sidelined with their respective knee and Achilles issues, while Giovanni Reyna is dealing with a muscle injury.

Fortunately, Jens Castrop and Lukas Ullrich are on hand to offer width from wing-back, either side of a back three featuring Philipp Sander, Nico Elvedi and Fabio Chiarodia, given that centre-half Kevin Diks is suspended.

Eintracht Frankfurt possible starting lineup:

Santos; Kristensen, Koch, Collins; Doan, Skhiri, Larsson, Brown; Gotze, Chaibi; Kalimuendo

Borussia Monchengladbach possible starting lineup:

Nicolas; Sander, Elvedi, Chiarodia; Scally, Reitz, Engelhardt, Stoger, Ullrich; Honorat, Tabakovic

We say: Eintracht Frankfurt 1-1 Borussia Monchengladbach

Frankfurt will be hoping to win for the first time under Riera, but their defensive struggles suggest that they are likely to concede at least once.

However, Gladbach have been poor on the road in recent weeks, and they may be unable to take advantage of any potential weakness in their hosts' backline as a result.

