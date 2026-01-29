Preview: Eintracht Frankfurt vs Bayer Leverkusen - prediction, team news, lineups

By Lewis Nolan | 29 Jan 2026 14:21 , Last updated: 29 Jan 2026 15:06

Eintracht Frankfurt will hope to end their Bundesliga turmoil with a win against visitors Bayer Leverkusen at Deutsche Bank Park on Saturday.

The Eagles are eighth with 27 points and are currently without a permanent manager following Dino Toppmoller's dismissal last week, while Leverkusen are sixth with 32 points having won 1-0 against Werder Bremen on January 24.

Match preview

Frankfurt were beaten 3-1 by Hoffenheim on January 24, while they also lost 2-0 against Tottenham Hotspur in the Champions League on Wednesday, and they have conceded at least two goals in seven consecutive matches.

Dennis Schmitt is likely to lead the side out on the weekend, but Albert Riera is reported to be the favourite to take over from dismissed coach Toppmoller.

The Eagles have scored nine times in their last four Bundesliga clashes, and their tally of 39 league goals is only surpassed by Hoffenheim (40) and Bayern Munich (72).

Frankfurt are winless in their past seven fixtures in all competitions, losing four games, but they also only won once in their prior five matches.

The hosts have only triumphed in one of their six most recent contests at Deutsche Bank Park, succumbing to defeat three times.

© Imago / DeFodi Images

Leverkusen may have only won 1-0 against Werder Bremen, but the narrow margin of the victory was not reflective of their dominance considering they created four big chances, generated over 2.5 xG and prevented their opponents from creating any big chances of their own.

The visitors are only four points from fourth-placed RB Leipzig, who occupy the final Champions League spot, and they may have a good opportunity to close the gap given they face four of the bottom eight in the five games following Saturday's clash.

Die Schwarzroten emerged as 3-1 winners in the reverse fixture against Frankfurt in September 2025, their sixth consecutive victory against their hosts.

Leverkusen's success against Bremen was their third in five Bundesliga contests, a period in which they scored seven times and conceded six goals, but they have been beaten in four of their last seven league matches.

Head coach Kasper Hjulmand has overseen three defeats in his side's four most recent away trips, and they have also lost three of their last four Bundesliga matches on the road.

Eintracht Frankfurt Bundesliga form:

W

D

D

L

D

L

Eintracht Frankfurt form (all competitions):

D

L

D

L

L

L

Bayer Leverkusen Bundesliga form:

L

W

W

L

L

W

Bayer Leverkusen form (all competitions):

W

L

L

L

W

W

Team News

© Imago / Chai v.d. Laage

Frankfurt have several players on the sidelines, with strikers Michy Batshuayi and Jonathan Burkardt ruled out, while forward Can Uzun is dealing with a thigh problem.

Arnaud Kalimuendo-Muinga joined the club on loan from Nottingham Forest in January, and the striker is set to start in an attack also featuring Ritsu Doan and Fares Chaibi.

Hugo Larsson's passing from midfield could be key on Saturday, though defenders Nnamdi Collins, Robin Koch and Arthur Theate must improve their displays at the back if the hosts are to win.

Leverkusen centre-back Loic Bade is suspended, while goalkeeper Mark Flekken is nursing a knee injury that could keep him out until March.

Midfielder Robert Andrich may be used in the back three alongside Jarell Quansah and Jeanuel Belocian, with the trio stationed ahead of Janis Blaswich.

Eintracht Frankfurt possible starting lineup:

Santos; Collins, Koch, Theate; Kristensen, Larsson, Skhiri, Brown; Doan, Chaibi; Kalimuendo

Bayer Leverkusen possible starting lineup:

Blaswich; Quansah, Andrich, Belocian; Vazquez, Maza, Garcia, Grimaldo; Hofmann, Tillman; Schick

We say: Eintracht Frankfurt 1-3 Bayer Leverkusen

Though Bayer Leverkusen have fared poorly on the road recently, they will be facing a side in managerial turmoil.

Frankfurt's defence has conceded goals at an alarming rate, and there is no reason to think they will improve substantially on the weekend.

For data analysis of the most likely results, scorelines and more for this match please click here.