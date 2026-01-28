Frankfurt 0-2 Tottenham: Highlights, man of the match, stats as Spurs secure place in round of 16

By Ellis Stevens | 28 Jan 2026 21:54 , Last updated: 28 Jan 2026 21:54

Tottenham Hotspur sealed their place in the Champions League top eight with a 2-0 win over Eintracht Frankfurt on Wednesday night, booking their place in the round of 16.

Tottenham Hotspur thought they had raced into the lead inside five minutes, but Xavi Simons' goal was swiftly ruled out for an offside, and while both teams struck the woodwork, they remained locked on level terms going into the break.

Spurs made another fast start to the second half as Randal Kolo Muani had the ball in the net three minutes from the restart against his former side, and this time it did count.

Tottenham Hotspur made it two with just under 15 minutes remaining as Dominic Solanke capitalised on a Frankfurt mistake, and that proved the final goal of the game as Spurs sealed a 2-0 win and their place in the top eight of the league phase table.

SPORTS MOLE'S VERDICT

Tottenham Hotspur had plenty of chances in the first 45 minutes, including Simon's disallowed goal, but were unable to take the lead going into the break.

However, Spurs were far more clinical in the second half, racing into the lead as Kolo Muani scored just three minutes from the restart, before Solanke sealed the victory with a second in the 77th minute.

The victory will certainly help ease the pressure on Thomas Frank, who has guided Spurs to a top eight place in the Champions League and ensured they will move directly into the round of 16.

EINTRACHT FRANKFURT VS. TOTTENHAM HOTSPUR HIGHLIGHTS

Randal Kolo Muani goal vs. Eintracht Frankfurt (47th min, Eintracht Frankfurt 0-1 Tottenham Hotspur)

Kolo Muani gives Spurs the lead against his former club! ?



? @tntsports & @discoveryplusUK pic.twitter.com/fO9tojrmRu — Football on TNT Sports (@footballontnt) January 28, 2026

This time Spurs do have the lead, Kolo Muani with the goal!

Xavi Simons curls a deep cross towards the back post, where Cristian Romero heads back across goal.

The header finds Kolo Muani inside the six-yard box, and the striker bundles the ball into the net.

Dominic Solanke goal vs. Eintracht Frankfurt (77th min, Eintracht Frankfurt 0-2 Tottenham Hotspur)

Solanke surely seals the victory for Spurs!

A clipped ball forward is intercepted by Mahmoud Dahoud, but the midfielder's header is misguided and sends Solanke through on goal.

Solanke races into the Frankfurt penalty area and clinically smashes the ball across goal and into the bottom left corner.

MAN OF THE MATCH - JOAO PALHINHA

© Imago / STEINSIEK.CH

Palhinha was a strong presence in the middle of the park for Tottenham Hotspur, allowing their more attacking players to push up the pitch.

Palhinha made the most tackles (seven) and won the most duels (nine) of any player on the pitch.

The Portugal international also played a key part in dictating the tempo, making more passes than any other player, with 102 completed passes.

EINTRACHT FRANKFURT VS. TOTTENHAM HOTSPUR MATCH STATS

Possession: Eintracht Frankfurt 45%-55% Tottenham Hotspur

Shots: Eintracht Frankfurt 4-15 Tottenham Hotspur

Shots on target: Eintracht Frankfurt 1-6 Tottenham Hotspur

Corners: Eintracht Frankfurt 0-5 Tottenham Hotspur

Fouls: Eintracht Frankfurt 12-8 Tottenham Hotspur

BEST STATS

Randal Kolo Muani has scored six Champions League goals in his career:



Three for Eintracht Frankurt and PSG and three against Eintracht Frankfurt and PSG. ?#UCL — Squawka Live (@Squawka_Live) January 28, 2026

WHAT NEXT?

Eintracht Frankfurt will remain at their home ground when they face Bayer Leverkusen in the Bundesliga on Saturday.

Meanwhile, Tottenham's challenging run of Premier League fixtures begins with a clash against Manchester City, directly followed by games against Manchester United, Newcastle United and Arsenal.