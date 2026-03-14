Man United vs. Aston Villa: How to watch, date, time, live stream and TV channel for Premier League clash

By Matt Law | 14 Mar 2026 14:05 , Last updated: 14 Mar 2026 14:07

Manchester United will be bidding to return to winning ways in the Premier League when they welcome Aston Villa to Old Trafford on Sunday afternoon.

The Red Devils are third in the Premier League table, ahead of fourth-placed Villa on goal difference, demonstrating the importance of this weekend's match.

Here, Sports Mole provides details of how to tune into the contest.

What time does Man United vs. Aston Villa kick off?

The Premier League match will kick off at 2pm UK time on Sunday afternoon.

Where is Man United vs. Aston Villa being played?

The game will take place at Man United's home ground, Old Trafford.

Man United have only lost two of their last 37 home league games against Villa, recording 28 wins in the process.

Last season, the Red Devils recorded a 2-0 victory over Villa at Old Trafford, with Amad Diallo and Christian Eriksen registering on the final weekend of the 2024-25 Premier League campaign.

How to watch Man United vs. Aston Villa in the UK

TV channels

The Premier League contest will be available on Sky Sports Main Event for viewers in the UK.

Online streaming

Sky customers can access the Premier League match on Sky Go and on the Sky Sports app, while it is also available via Now TV's Sports membership.

Highlights

Sky Sports will show highlights, including any goals which have been scored, on their social media and YouTube channels, as well as on their dedicated app.

Meanwhile, BBC One's Match of the Day programme will begin at 10.30pm and run until 11.40pm, with highlights of the match also available via that avenue.

Man United vs. Aston Villa: What's the story?

There is simply no downplaying the importance of this weekend's contest.

Only goal difference separates third-placed Man United from fourth-placed Villa, with both sides looking to secure a return to the Champions League for next season.

Man United have been excellent since Michael Carrick's arrival as head coach, but the Red Devils did suffer a 2-1 defeat to Newcastle United in the Premier League last time out.

Villa, meanwhile, were beaten 4-1 at home by Chelsea in their last league game, but they recorded a 1-0 victory away to Lille in the first leg of their Europa League last-16 clash on Thursday.

Man United will certainly be the fresher of the two sides, but Villa won the reverse game 2-1 earlier this season and are looking to complete a first league double over the Red Devils since 1954-55.