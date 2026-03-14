Liverpool vs. Tottenham: Mohamed Salah aiming for new personal best in Premier League showdown

By Ben Knapton | 14 Mar 2026 14:48 , Last updated: 14 Mar 2026 14:49

Liverpool wing king Mohamed Salah will be bidding to achieve a new personal best when the Reds host Tottenham Hotspur in Sunday's Premier League showdown at Anfield.

The 33-year-old has quickly become a regular fixture in the Reds XI again following his December outburst against the club, which many feared could spell the end of his glittering Anfield career.

Even though the attacker's relationship with the club and Arne Slot is far from rosy, he is an undisputed starter on the right flank and has contributed 17 goals from 32 games in all tournaments this season.

Salah failed to fire in Tuesday's 1-0 Champions League defeat to Galatasaray - when he was hooked on the hour mark - but he is expected to retain his place in the first XI for the visit of Igor Tudor's side.

Having found the net in Liverpool's 2-1 loss to Wolverhampton Wanderers last time out in the Premier League, Salah will be aiming to score in back-to-back top-flight fixtures for just the second time this season, and doing so would also see the Egyptian reach a new personal zenith.

Mohamed Salah aiming for new personal best in Liverpool vs. Tottenham

© Imago / Crystal Pix

Salah has previously scored a whopping 16 goals against Tottenham - 14 for Liverpool, one for Fiorentina and one for Basel - his joint-most against a single opponent in his career.

The former Chelsea protege has also struck 16 goals against Manchester United, but he will set a new personal record for goals against a single opponent with a 17th strike against last season's 17th-placed Premier League team on Sunday.

Salah was not involved in December's 2-1 win at Tottenham due to the Africa Cup of Nations, but the winger has found the back of the net in five of his last six Premier League games against Spurs, netting seven goals in total in that time.

That septet of strikes comprises part of Salah's 12 Premier League goals against Tottenham, and he is now also one hat-trick away from writing even more history in the competition.

Only Alan Shearer has scored more Premier League goals against Tottenham - the Newcastle United icon bagged 14 vs. Spurs in the competition - but Salah will surpass the competition's all-time highest scorer in that category with a treble this weekend.

Should Mohamed Salah lose his Liverpool place against Tottenham?

© Imago / Action Plus

Salah's display against Galatasaray in midweek left a lot to be desired, and the 33-year-old may now face added competition for his spot in the side from Federico Chiesa.

The Italy international is expected to return from illness in time for Sunday's game - Slot told journalists in his pre-game press conference - and he is not the only alternative attacking solution.

Slot could also station Dominik Szoboszlai on the right flank and Florian Wirtz in the centre, allowing either Cody Gakpo or teenage sensation Rio Ngumoha to battle for the left-wing spot behind Hugo Ekitike.

However, neither Chiesa nor Ngumoha have earned Slot's trust on a consistent basis yet, while Gakpo's form has been the subject of incessant criticism, so Salah will almost certainly start against his joint-favourite opponent.