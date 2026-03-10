Liverpool equal unwanted record after Galatasaray round of 16 defeat as Champions League hopes hang in balance

By Lewis Nolan | 10 Mar 2026 23:36

Liverpool's 1-0 loss against Galatasaray was the 12th game they have lost this season in which they conceded first, their most in a decade.

The Merseysiders travelled to RAMS Park for a second time in the Champions League, but they suffered another 1-0 defeat on Tuesday, with Mario Lemina's early goal enough to separate the sides.

While Arne Slot's team could turn the tie around, the club's performances when going behind have been poor, with the Reds having lost 12 times in 2025-26 when conceding the opening goal.

The team have not suffered as many such defeats since 2015-16 (12), a season that saw Brendan Rodgers lose his job, leading to the appointment of Jurgen Klopp.

© Imago / Propaganda Photo

Can Liverpool beat Galatasaray at Anfield and advance to quarter-finals?

Liverpool boast the best European pedigree of any English side having won the Champions League six times, but they have only won one knockout game at Anfield in the tournament since 2019-20.

In fact, the club lost four, drew two and won just one game at Anfield in that period, losing against Atletico Madrid, Real Madrid, Paris Saint-Germain and Inter Milan.

Slot has also overseen defeats against the likes of Manchester United and Manchester City at home this season, and their failure to earn victories in key fixtures does not bode well for the Merseysiders ahead of the second leg next week.

Anfield is renowned for its famous atmosphere on European nights, and supporters will have to be vocal if they are to inspire the Reds to the quarter-finals.

© Imago

Is Arne Slot's job on the line if they exit Champions League?

There are no fresh rumours hinting at a contract renewal for Slot, and that should concern the Dutchman given he will have just a year left on his deal in the summer.

Many fans believe that Liverpool should be on the lookout for his successor, especially as the team are sixth in the Premier League despite spending £450m.

If Slot managed to claim a Champions League title, the Reds' hierarchy may be forced to reconsider any plans to dismiss him, but if the team are eliminated by Galatasaray, then it would not be surprising if a change was made.