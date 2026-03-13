Liverpool lineup vs. Tottenham: Predicted XI for Premier League clash as Florian Wirtz dropped

By Ben Knapton | 13 Mar 2026 18:12 , Last updated: 13 Mar 2026 18:14

Liverpool head coach Arne Slot may consider axing Florian Wirtz from his starting XI when the Reds welcome Tottenham Hotspur to Anfield for Sunday's Premier League showdown.

The Germany international has made a full recovery from a back injury, but he struggled to get into the game during Tuesday's 1-0 Champions League loss to Galatasaray and was hooked on the hour mark.

With the Reds aiming to turn that deficit around in next week's second leg, Wirtz could be spared from the first whistle on Sunday, especially if Slot feels the need to err on the side of caution with his fitness.

Wirtz's loss could be Cody Gakpo's gain on the left flank; Slot has affirmed that Rio Ngumoha is an option to start games, but his words and his actions with the teenager have contradicted themselves, so it would be a shock to see Ngumoha trusted from the off.

Federico Chiesa is expected to return from illness in time for the weekend, but Mohamed Salah should still start against his joint-favourite opponent; he has scored 16 goals vs. Spurs in all competitions, the same total he has managed against Manchester United.

Further changes could see Curtis Jones, Jeremie Frimpong and Andrew Robertson all come into the XI, as Slot manages a tight turnaround in between domestic and European fixtures.

First-choice number one Alisson Becker missed Tuesday's loss to Galatasaray due to a small muscle issue, and while Slot is hopeful of having the Brazilian back, Giorgi Mamardashvili performed well in midweek and deserves another opportunity.

Liverpool possible starting lineup:

Mamardashvili; Frimpong, Konate, Van Dijk, Robertson; Gravenberch, Jones; Salah, Szoboszlai, Gakpo; Ekitike

> Click here to see how Tottenham could line up for this game