Tottenham lineup vs. Liverpool: Predicted XI for Premier League clash as Xavi Simons, Mathys Tel start

By Ben Knapton | 13 Mar 2026 18:13

Tottenham Hotspur head coach Igor Tudor could be without a grand total of 13 players for Sunday's Premier League showdown with Liverpool at Anfield.

The Lilywhites' season continues to go from bad to worse, and Tuesday's 5-2 loss to Atletico Madrid in the first leg of their Champions League last-16 clash was especially costly on the fitness front.

Cristian Romero and Joao Palhinha were involved in a nasty clash of heads late on, and the pair have both been ruled out of the trip to Liverpool, which Micky van de Ven will also sit out through suspension.

Furthermore, Yves Bissouma (unspecified) and Conor Gallagher (illness) are fresh concerns, while Destiny Udogie (thigh), Lucas Bergvall (ankle), Ben Davies (ankle), Mohammed Kudus (thigh), Rodrigo Bentancur (thigh), Dejan Kulusevski (knee), James Maddison (knee) and Wilson Odobert (knee) are still in the medical bay.

Tudor can at least make one unenforced change to his threadbare Tottenham team, as the head coach has confirmed that Guglielmo Vicario will replace Antonin Kinsky in goal after the latter's midweek disaster-class.

The Italian should be shielded by a two-man central pairing of Kevin Danso and Radu Dragusin, while Pedro Porro and Djed Spence line up as the visitors' full-backs.

Archie Gray may be required alongside Pape Sarr in the engine room if Gallagher is absent, but Tudor is at least blessed with a handful of players jostling for position in attack.

Richarlison and Dominic Solanke have both done enough to justify starting roles on Sunday, while Xavi Simons may finally return to the XI alongside the two strikers and fan favourite Mathys Tel.

Tottenham Hotspur possible starting lineup:

Vicario; Porro, Danso, Dragusin, Spence; Gray, Sarr; Tel, Simons, Richarlison; Solanke

> Click here to see how Liverpool could line up for this game