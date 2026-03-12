Preview: Eintracht Frankfurt vs Heidenheim - prediction, team news, lineups

By Sebastian Sternik | 12 Mar 2026 22:30 , Last updated: 12 Mar 2026 22:30

Eintracht Frankfurt resume their pursuit of the top six when they welcome Heidenheim to the Deutsche Bank Park this Saturday afternoon.

With nine matches remaining, the Eagles find themselves nine points adrift of European places, while Heidenheim are looking to enjoy the last few weeks of top-tier action ahead of their seemingly unavoidable relegation.

Match preview

Eintracht Frankfurt have endured a bumpy campaign across all competitions, though things could yet get worse as influential sports director Markus Krosche ponders his future at the club.

Since arriving at Frankfurt in 2021, Krosche has overseen a Europa League win, a DFB Pokal final, two Champions League campaigns, and a host of blockbuster transfers which have strengthened the club’s financial position.

Despite the recent sales of Randal Kolo Muani (€95m), Hugo Ekitike (€95m) and Omar Marmoush (€75m), Eintracht have struggled to find new talent for the 2025-26 campaign, causing the side to struggle and Krosche to consider his future.

Early eliminations from the Champions League and DFB Pokal were disappointing, but it was ultimately the club's poor Bundesliga form that forced a managerial change.

New head coach Albert Riera has already overseen five games, picking up eight points and enduring one defeat away at Bayern Munich - a promising start.

The Eagles were held to a goalless draw away at St Pauli last weekend, and they will be determined to return to winning ways when they host Bundesliga’s weakest side.

Mathematically speaking, Heidenheim still have a shot at securing their Bundesliga status for next season, though the reality of the situation is saying something completely different.

The club are rock bottom following a 12-match winless run, sitting 10 points adrift of safety with nine matches of the season remaining.

Head coach Frank Schmidt recently said the club needed two miracles instead of one to survive, though he was hugely complimentary of the fans who applauded their team following last weekend’s 4-2 defeat against Hoffenheim.

That loss encapsulated Heidenheim’s season, with the FCH showing plenty of fight but ultimately lacking enough quality to pick up points.

Nobody has conceded more goals than Heidenheim's 57 this season, and no team has scored fewer than the team’s lowly tally of 24.

Putting those numbers aside, Schmidt has urged his players to continue fighting - an attitude which has served the head coach well during his two decades at the club.

Eintracht Frankfurt Bundesliga form:

L D W L W D

Heidenheim Bundesliga form:

L L L D L L

Team News

There is good news for Eintracht Frankfurt on the injury front after Riera welcomed Can Yilmaz Uzun, Michy Batshuayi and Younes Ebnoutalib back to training.

The trio will not be available to feature on Saturday, but their progress is certainly encouraging - especially with Frankfurt needing an injection of firepower in attacking areas.

Goalkeeper Kaua Santos remains out of action after tearing a ligament in his knee. Ansgar Knauff is also on the shelf after undergoing abdominal surgery.

The defensive duo of Rasmus Kristensen and Arthur Theate complete the lengthy injury list, with both men remaining on the sidelines.

When it comes to Heidenheim, midfielder Luca Kerber is expected to keep his place in the starting lineup after scoring a brace against Hoffenheim last weekend - his first start since December.

Defender Leart Paqarada will remain on the sidelines with his knee injury, while Leonidas Stergiou misses out with a muscle problem.

Defensive midfielder Jan Schoppner will need to be on his best behaviour, as one more booking will earn him a suspension.

Eintracht Frankfurt possible starting lineup:

Zetterer; Brown, Amenda, Koch, Collins; Larsson, Kalimuendo, Chaibi, Hojlund, Bahoya; Burkardt

Heidenheim possible starting lineup:

Ramaj; Traore, Mainka, Gimber, Behrens; Schöppner, Kerber, Dinkci; S. Conteh, C. Conteh; Zivzivadze

We say: Eintracht Frankfurt 3-1 Heidenheim

Heidenheim have not thrown in the towel, but the lack of quality in their squad makes it incredibly difficult to compete.

Eintracht Frankfurt, on the other hand, have serious top-six ambitions, and they simply cannot afford to drop points against a team like FCH. With that in mind, we are backing the hosts to bag a confident victory.

