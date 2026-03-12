Preview: Arouca vs Benfica - prediction, team news, lineups

By Adeyeye Oluwapelumi | 12 Mar 2026 23:46 , Last updated: 13 Mar 2026 08:07

After failing to capitalise on an opportunity to narrow the gap to the Primeira Liga summit, Benfica travel to Arouca this weekend, aiming to keep pace with the league’s top two.

The Eagles enter this clash on the back of a 2-2 draw in Sunday’s O’Classico against leaders Porto at Estadio da Luz, while the Wolves suffered a narrow 1-0 defeat at Famalicao in their most recent outing.

Match preview

A weekend featuring encounters among the top four had presented further chances for Benfica to reduce the deficit, particularly when second-placed Sporting Lisbon slipped up at Braga a day earlier.

Despite not maximising that opportunity, Jose Mourinho will take heart from his side’s spirited second-half display against Porto, coming from two goals down to claim a share of the spoils thanks to Andreas Schjelderup’s 69th-minute strike and Leandro Barreiro’s late equaliser.

The draw ended Benfica’s four-match winning streak in the league - albeit extending their unbeaten run in the competition to 40 matches (W28, D12) dating back to last term - keeping the Eagles third in the Primeira Liga table, with the gap to the top two remaining at three and seven points, respectively.

Victory on Saturday would allow Mourinho’s men to cut that margin at least temporarily, with Porto playing a day later and Sporting’s clash with Tondela postponed.

The Reds will be confident of taking full spoils, buoyed by an impressive record of nine wins from 12 away league fixtures this term (D3), while their historical dominance over Arouca offers further reassurance.

© Imago / Sports Press Photo

Indeed, Lobos have suffered defeats in 13 of the last 14 meetings between the sides (D1), including a 5-0 hammering in the reverse fixture back in October, and recent form suggests they could struggle once again.

Arouca have lost three of their last four outings (W1), with the most recent pair leaving the Wolves with the familiar feeling of near misses, having conceded two stoppage-time strikes in a 3-1 loss at Porto before last weekend’s narrow defeat at Famalicao, where they allowed an 82nd-minute goal from Rodrigo Pinheiro.

Vasco Seabra’s men have either won or lost across their nine 2026 matches (W4, L5), a run that has left them 11th in the table, four points above the relegation playoff spot, so picking up a result this weekend would be crucial for Lobos’ survival hopes.

Home advantage will be key, with the Wolves victorious in three of their last five matches on their own turf (D1, L1), including the last two, both times finding the net exactly three times.

However, defensive vulnerabilities remain a concern, as Arouca have conceded the second-most goals in the division (53) - a record unlikely to inspire confidence against a Benfica side who have also netted 53 this season - only Sporting (64) have scored more.

Arouca Primeira Liga form:

W

W

L

W

L

L

Benfica Primeira Liga form:

D

W

W

W

W

D

Benfica form (all competitions):

W

L

W

L

W

D

Team News

© Imago / Sportsphoto

Arouca are likely to be without Mateo Flores, who has been sidelined for the last six matches, while Pedro Santos may again be unavailable, having last featured in early January.

Tiago Esgaio has missed the last two games and is doubtful, with Javi Sanchez also touch and go following his omission last time out, while Omar Fayed could miss a ninth consecutive outing.

Benfica, meanwhile, expect veteran defender Nicolas Otamendi to be fit after a minor knock forced him off in the last O’Classico.

Midfielder Fredrik Aursnes could miss a second straight match due to physical discomfort, while Sidney Lopes Cabral was absent from the previous squad; winger Bruma might sit out a fifth consecutive fixture, and Joao Veloso continues his recovery from a shoulder injury.

Striker Vangelis Pavlidis, having gone five games without scoring, will be eager to rediscover his touch, with 20 league goals to his name - three behind Sporting’s Luis Suarez in the Golden Boot race.

Manager Mourinho will miss this fixture, as he serves the first of a two-match ban following sanctions from last weekend’s clash.

Arouca possible starting lineup:

De Arruabarrena; Monteiro, Popovic, Fontan, Kuipers; Van Ee, Fukui; Trezza, Lee, Djouahra; Barbero

Benfica possible starting lineup:

Trubin; Dedic, A Silva, Otamendi, Dahl; Rios, Barreiro; Prestianni, Rafa Silva, Schjelderup; Pavlidis

We say: Arouca 1-2 Benfica

With all other competitions behind them, Benfica can focus entirely on the league and will be determined to take full points to increase pressure on the top two.

The Eagles have found the net twice or more in each of their last five top-flight games, and they are expected to outscore an Arouca side fragile at the back.



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