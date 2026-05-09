Preview: Gil Vicente vs Arouca - prediction, team news, lineups

By Adeyeye Oluwapelumi | 09 May 2026 21:55

Top-five hopefuls Gil Vicente look to get back to winning ways as they welcome Arouca to Barcelos for the penultimate fixture of the 2025-26 Primeira Liga campaign on Monday.

The hosts currently occupy sixth place in the Portuguese top-flight table, two points adrift of fifth-placed Famalicao, while the visitors are 11th, already safe from relegation and only two points shy of the top half.

Match preview

Gil Vicente have actually enjoyed an impressive campaign considering they finished in the bottom half in each of the previous three seasons, though failure to secure European football could still come as a slight disappointment given how their season has unfolded.

Having occupied fourth place for much of the opening half of the campaign, the Roosters briefly slipped to fifth following defeat to league leaders Porto on matchday 19, though they quickly responded by winning each of their next three matches.

However, Cesar Peixoto’s side have managed just two victories in their last 10 outings (D4, L4), and that inconsistency surfaced once again recently after they failed to build on their win over Casa Pia, settling for a goalless draw away to Rio Ave last weekend.

That result saw the Roosters register a joint league-high 11th draw of the campaign, with their inability to turn stalemates into victories proving costly in the race for a continental spot, though a win on Monday could lift Gil Vicente into fifth should Famalicao slip up against Estrela Amadora.

A return to familiar surroundings should provide encouragement for Peixoto’s men, who have won nine of their 16 home league matches this season (D3, L4), although recent form at Barcelos has been somewhat mixed, with just two victories from their last five outings on their own turf (D1, L2).

© Imago

Meanwhile, Arouca head into this encounter on the back of a 2-2 draw against Santa Clara, in a contest where the Wolves showed great spirit despite manager Vasco Seabra being sent off from the dugout and midfielder Lee Hyun-ju receiving his marching orders midway through the second half.

Tiago Esgaio appeared to have secured maximum points for Arouca when he struck in the 83rd minute, only for Elias Manoel to snatch a stoppage-time equaliser for the Azoreans, leaving the Lobos with just one win from their last four matches (D1, L2).

Seabra’s side have now conceded 62 goals in the Primeira Liga this season, with only bottom-placed AVS (66) shipping more, while three of their last four victories have come alongside clean sheets, highlighting how important defensive solidity could be if they are to take something from Monday’s encounter.

However, with five defeats in their last six away league outings (W1), even a draw here would likely be viewed as a respectable result, though their impressive record in this fixture should provide confidence, with the Wolves unbeaten in the previous 10 meetings between the sides (W4, D6).



Gil Vicente Primeira Liga form:

L

W

D

L

W

D

Arouca Primeira Liga form:

W

W

L

W

L

D

Team News

© Imago / Avant Sports

Gil Vicente will remain without defensive midfielder Mohamed Bamba, who has been sidelined since late February through injury.

Tidjany Toure has also missed the matchday squad in each of the last five outings, making him a major doubt, while full-back Jonathan Mutombo could be unavailable for a second consecutive match.

Winger Murilo de Souza remains the Barcelos outfit’s leading scorer with 11 league goals and will look to rediscover his scoring touch after failing to find the net last time out.

As for Arouca, Puche could miss a third straight game, while fellow forward Dylan Nandin is also doubtful after being sidelined since suffering an injury against Moreirense in March.

Meanwhile, Lee is expected to serve a suspension following his dismissal in the previous outing, meaning Pablo Gozalbez could deputise in the number 10 role.



Gil Vicente possible starting lineup:

Figueira: Konan, Mananga, Elimbi, Ze Carlos; Esteve, Ze Carlos Natario; Moreira, Garcia, Souza; Varela

Arouca possible starting lineup:

Arruabarrena; Esgaio, Sanchez, Fontan, Kuipers; Fukui, Van Ee; Trezza, Gozalbez, Djouahra; Barbero

We say: Gil Vicente 2-1 Arouca

This fixture has produced goals at both ends in each of the last four meetings, including a 2-2 draw in the reverse encounter, so another entertaining contest could be on the cards, especially given Arouca’s threat going forward.

However, the Wolves’ defensive vulnerabilities could ultimately prove decisive, and with Gil Vicente carrying greater motivation in the race for a top-five finish, the hosts should have enough quality to edge this encounter.

For data analysis of the most likely results, scorelines and more for this match please click here.