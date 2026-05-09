Preview: Rio Ave vs Sporting Lisbon - prediction, team news, lineups

By Adeyeye Oluwapelumi | 09 May 2026 21:14

Sporting Lisbon make the trip to Vila do Conde to face Rio Ave on Monday for the penultimate fixture of the 2025-26 Primeira Liga campaign, hoping victory will prove decisive in their race for a Champions League spot.

The Lions currently sit third in the Portuguese top-flight table, nine points adrift of newly crowned champions Porto and behind second-placed Benfica on head-to-head points, with the Eagles facing Braga at the same time as their Lisbon rival.

Match preview

Judging by last season’s league and domestic double triumph, Sporting have endured a disappointing 2025-26 campaign, with their struggles largely stemming from a poor spell in April, when they managed just two wins from eight matches across all fronts (D4, L2).

Although the Lions did secure qualification for the Taca de Portugal final during that period, Rui Borges’ side were eliminated from the Champions League while also seeing a promising title push unravel into a battle for second place.

Sporting’s league decline began with a heartbreaking Derby de Lisboa defeat to Benfica on matchday 30, a result that saw them relinquish second spot, before further dropped points arrived in draws against bottom-two sides AVS and Tondela.

However, the Lions finally halted their three-match winless league run — and five-game drought across all fronts (D4, L1) — in emphatic fashion on Monday, when strikes from Goncalo Inacio, Daniel Braganca, Maximiliano Araujo, Luis Suarez and Luis Guilherme sealed a 5-1 victory over Vitoria de Guimaraes.

That result means Sporting have scored at least twice in seven of their last 10 Primeira Liga outings, with their league-leading tally now standing at 82 goals, offering further encouragement against a Rio Ave side that has conceded 52 times this season.

The Lions also boast the division’s second-best away record, having won 11 of their 16 top-flight matches on the road (D5), and they will hope another victory here proves enough to reclaim second place.

© Imago / Avant Sports

Meanwhile, Rio Ave are mathematically safe from relegation, with the 12th-placed hosts sitting nine points clear of the playoff spot, though there is still motivation to finish in the top half for the first time since returning to the top flight in 2022-23, with just three points separating the Vilacondenses from ninth-placed Estoril Praia.

The Vila do Conde outfit have endured a turbulent campaign of their own, failing to win seven straight matches between mid-January and early March, including a six-game losing streak, though an impressive run of four wins in five outings (L1) afterwards helped ease fears of a late relegation scrap.

While not as alarming as their earlier struggles, Rio Ave appear to be losing momentum once again, having failed to take maximum points in any of their last three matches, beginning with a draw against bottom-placed AVS before defeat to Vitoria and last weekend’s goalless stalemate to top-five hopefuls Gil Vicente.

That result further underlined their struggles in familiar territory, with Sotiris Silaidopoulos’ men winning just three of their 16 league matches in Vila do Conde this season (D6, L7), while only bottom-three sides AVS, Tondela and Casa Pia have collected fewer home points than Rio Ave’s tally of 15.

History also offers little encouragement for the hosts, who have lost 10 of their last 11 meetings with Sporting (D1), including a 4-0 defeat in December’s reverse fixture, and that casts doubts on the Vilacondenses’ ability to take something from Monday’s game



Rio Ave Primeira Liga form:

W

L

W

D

L

D

Sporting Lisbon Primeira Liga form:

W

W

L

D

D

W

Sporting Lisbon form (all competitions):

D

L

D

D

D

W

Team News

© Imago

Sporting will remain without club captain Morten Hjulmand (ankle), Ivan Fresneda (muscle), Joao Simoes (foot) and Fotis Ioannidis (knee), with all four continuing their recoveries from injury.

Meanwhile, Suarez’s strike against Vitoria took his league-leading tally to 26 goals, leaving him five clear of Benfica’s Vangelis Pavlidis in the Golden Boot race.

The goals appear to have dried up for Rio Ave attacker Jalen Blesa, who has now failed to score in each of his last three appearances after previously netting in four consecutive appearances.

The hosts also seem to have come through last weekend’s clash with Gil Vicente unscathed, leaving Brandon Aguilera Zamora (knee) as their only confirmed absentee, especially with Andreas Ntoi returning after serving a one-match ban last time out.



Rio Ave possible starting lineup:

Miszta; Vrousai, Brabrec, Mancha, Abbey; Pohlmann, Ntoi, Nikitscher; Bezerra, Blesa, Spikic

Sporting Lisbon possible starting lineup:

Silva; Vangiannidis, Quaresma, Inacio, Araujo; Braganca, Morita; Goncalves, Trincao, Catamo; Suarez

We say: Rio Ave 0-3 Sporting Lisbon

There is far more riding on this encounter for Sporting, who know any further slip-up could prove costly in their bid to secure Champions League football, and we expect the visitors to build on the momentum of their emphatic victory last time out.

Rio Ave’s poor home form only strengthens that outlook, while the hosts’ dreadful recent record in this fixture further points towards a comfortable victory for the visitors.



For data analysis of the most likely results, scorelines and more for this match please click here.