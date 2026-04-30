Liverpool transfer news: 'Serious' enquiry for Mo Salah heir made as Arne Slot aims to replace Premier League great

By Lewis Nolan | 30 Apr 2026 23:34 , Last updated: 30 Apr 2026 23:37

Liverpool have made a serious enquiry for Sporting Lisbon attacker Francisco Trincao, the latest report has claimed.

With the Premier League season set to end in May, the Reds took a significant step towards Champions League qualification with their 3-1 win against Crystal Palace on Saturday.

Arne Slot's side are fourth with 58 points, eight ahead of sixth-placed Brighton & Hove Albion with just four games left to play, and fans have started to look forward to the upcoming transfer window with optimism.

The club will have plenty of work to do if they are to be successful next season, with the Merseysiders faced with the task of having to replace Mohamed Salah, who will leave for free at the end of 2025-26.

Anfield Index claim that Liverpool have made enquiries for Sporting Lisbon attacker Trincao, who has a €60m (£51.73m) release clause.

© Imago

Francisco Trincao assessed: Mohamed Salah's successor?

Francisco Trincao has predominantly played as either a right-winger or as an attacking midfielder, and his versatility could be a valuable asset.

The 26-year-old recorded a top speed of 32.7 km/h in the Champions League this term, but that would only rank him 15th in the Liverpool squad this campaign, with that speed making him slower than Salah at 33 years old (34.6 km/h).

FRANCISCO TRINCAO 2025-26 STATS Appearances: 42 Starts: 40 Goals: 10 Assists: 14

It should be noted that forwards from the Portuguese top-flight have struggled to settle into the Premier League, with the two most high-profile examples in recent seasons being Darwin Nunez and Viktor Gyokeres.

Trincao managed to score four goals and register three assists in 11 Champions League games this season, though his goals came against Kairat, Club Brugge and Athletic Bilbao.

Why Arne Slot cannot replace Mo Salah directly

Trying to replace Salah's output directly would be nearly impossible considering he not only ranks as the fourth highest scorer in Premier League history (193), but also the seventh highest assist provider (93).

Alexander Isak may be the club's best hope of replacing the goals that Liverpool will lose once the Egyptian leaves, but replicating his creative qualities may be more difficult.

Florian Wirtz has endured a difficult time in England, but he must improve considerably next season if the Merseysiders aim to win major silverware in the absence of Salah.