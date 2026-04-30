Liverpool transfer news: Five players who could leave the Reds for free this summer

By Carter White | 30 Apr 2026 17:07

Liverpool are set to lose up to five players this summer as they continue their Anfield rebuild.

The Reds are preparing for a crunch clash with rivals Manchester United on Sunday afternoon, when Arne Slot's will be looking to make it four straight Premier League successes before the end of the campaign.

Spending around £450m in the summer on Florian Wirtz, Alexander Isak and others, Liverpool were fully expected to compete for the retention of their top-flight crown this season, however, they have failed to do so.

Seeing his form dip significantly compared to the title-winning term of 2024-25, Mohamed Salah is approaching the end of his time on Merseyside, with the Egyptian king picking up an injury in the win over Crystal Palace last weekend.

There were initial fears that the 33-year-old may have played his final match for Liverpool following that hamstring problem, although he is expected to feature one final time before the conclusion of the term.

© Iconsport / PA Images

Liverpool could lose five players on free transfers this summer

Tumbling towards the end of a trophyless 2025-26 season, all Liverpool eyes are looking towards the summer, when the building blocks and foundations for potential 2026-27 success will be laid.

The Reds could be losing up to five first-team players during the off-season trading point, including legendary attacker Salah, who announced in March that he would be leaving the club after nine years.

Another iconic player on their way out of the Anfield club, Andy Robertson has enjoyed a trophy-laden spell on Merseyside, forming part of Liverpool's greatest-ever full-back duo with Trent Alexander-Arnold.

Approaching the peak years of his career, Ibrahima Konate's current contract with the Reds expires on June 30, however, the Frenchman recently stated that he will be signing fresh terms at the club.

Focusing on fringe players in Slot's misfiring machine, third-choice goalkeeper Freddie Woodman and young defender Rhys Williams are also creeping towards the conclusion of their contracts.

© Imago / Propaganda Photo

Liverpool's busy summer

After spending close to £500m on a range of high-profile signings last year, Liverpool would have hoped that this summer's window would be a time to fine tune their title-winning squad of 2025-26.

However, sitting 15 points behind league leaders Arsenal with four matches remaining, the Reds have failed to live up to those pre-season hopes, requiring another rebuild to compete with the Gunners and Manchester City next term.

With Hugo Ekitike recently suffering a serious knee injury, Liverpool may dip into the attacking market during the summer, potentially targeting a striker who would be willing to play second fiddle once the Frenchman is fit again.