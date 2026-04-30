Preview: Northampton Town vs Plymouth Argyle - prediction, team news, lineups

By Brendan McGilligan | 30 Apr 2026 17:13

Northampton Town will host Plymouth Argyle in the final game of the League One season with the visitors aiming to secure a place in the playoffs.

Meanwhile, the hosts will be aiming to finish the campaign with a win, knowing that no matter the result they will be firmly rooted to the foot of the table.

Match preview

Northampton will be disappointed with their season as they will finish bottom of the division as they currently sit six points off Rotherham in 23rd place.

The hosts will be aiming to secure their 10th league victory of the campaign when they welcome Plymouth to the Sixfields Stadium.

After their 3-0 win in November, Northampton could record their first league double over Plymouth since 1997-98.

Excluding the curtailed 2019-20 season, Northampton are unbeaten across their last nine final games of an EFL season (W4 D5) since a 3-2 loss to Wycombe Wanderers in 2015; however, fans may not be confident that this record will continue past the weekend.

© Imago

Plymouth are currently eighth in the League One table, two points behind sixth-placed Stevenage, knowing only a win could possibly help them get into the playoffs.

Their playoff fate is not in their hands, but this may ease pressure on them coming into this fixture; however, they may be confident they can earn three points against the side rooted to the bottom of the division.

The Pilgrims have lost four of their last five league meetings with Northampton (W1), including three in a row away from home, but there may be a feeling they can end this poor run.

Plymouth have been in fine form coming into this game, as they are unbeaten in their last five league fixtures, winning three of those matches.

Northampton Town League One form:

L L L L L L

Plymouth Argyle League One form:

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Team News

© Imago / PPAUK

Northampton will be keeping an eye on the fitness of Nesta Guinness-Walker as he went down injured during their loss to Barnsley, but he should be fit as he managed to complete the match.

The Cobblers will be hoping that their top scorer Tom Eaves is on form for this game to help them earn the win by adding to his tally of eight league goals.

Plymouth are set to be without Brendan Galloway, as he is ruled out through injury after picking up a setback against Stockport County.

The Pilgrims will also be without Conor Hazard, as he was sent off in their victory over Port Vale, so Luca Ashby-Hammond is set to deputise in this game.

Northampton Town possible starting lineup:

Burge; McCarthy, Guthrie, Dyche; Guinness-Walker, Fornah, Campbell, McAdam; Hoskins, McGeehan; Eaves

Plymouth Argyle possible starting lineup:

Ashby-Hammond; Edwards, Ross, Mitchell, Harding; Dale, Watts, Boateng, Curtis; Tolaj, Pepple

We say: Northampton Town 1-3 Plymouth Argyle

Plymouth need a win to have any chance of making the playoffs, and they could not have asked for a better opponent, as Northampton have found a win hard to find. The Pilgrims have been in great form and should pile the pressure on Stevenage with another win.

For data analysis of the most likely results, scorelines and more for this match please click here.