Preview: Northampton Town vs Doncaster Rovers - prediction, team news, lineups

By Calum Burrowes | 16 Apr 2026 13:50 , Last updated: 16 Apr 2026 14:01

Northampton Town’s fate was sealed earlier in the week when a 2-1 defeat away to Luton Town confirmed their relegation from League One to League Two.

As for the visiting side, Doncaster Rovers ended a two-match losing run with an impressive 1-0 win over promotion hopefuls Reading, a result that lifted them six points clear of the dreaded drop zone.

Match preview

A busy summer that saw the arrival of 16 new players offered hope and optimism for Northampton Town ahead of the 2025-26 season, but that optimism has since faded after a return of nine wins, eight draws and 25 defeats from 42 League One games has left them bottom of the table with no chance of survival.

The Cobblers made a mixed start to the campaign, with three defeats in their opening four games followed by a run of four wins in five to lift spirits at Sixfields Stadium, even entering the festive period in 12th place and being described by the chairman as a “stable football club”.

However, their season unravelled soon after, with just one win in 16 matches leading to the dismissal of Kevin Nolan at the start of March and the appointment of former promotion-winning manager Colin Calderwood to steady the ship, although he has been unable to change their fortunes.

With six defeats from six since the return of the Scottish boss, the Cobblers can now begin to prepare for life in League Two after a 2-1 defeat to recently crowned EFL Trophy champions Luton Town confirmed their relegation.

Their drop also coincidentally comes exactly 50 years after they were promoted to the fourth tier, when they went up alongside Lincoln City, who will be playing Championship football next season following their own promotion.

© Iconsport / PA Images, Alamy

As for Doncaster Rovers, they have recorded more wins in their last four matches than Northampton have managed in the last four months, taking a major step towards survival with three wins and a draw in their last six outings.

Vital victories over Blackpool, Barnsley, Port Vale and Reading in recent weeks have lifted Grant McCann’s side to 15th in the standings and six points clear of the bottom four with four games remaining, with safety now within touching distance following promotion from League Two last season.

One area they will look to tighten up ahead of the League One run-in, however, will be their defensive unit.

Their 64 goals conceded is the sixth-worst return in the division and a big reason as to why they are closer to the bottom end of the table than top, but a clean sheet last time out against promotion hopefuls Reading has offered encouraging signs.

A 16th goal of the season from captain Owen Bailey led them to that much-needed result against the Royals and the South Yorkshire side will be hoping to open the gap between themselves and the bottom four to nine points by the end of the weekend.

Northampton Town League One form:

L L L L L L

Doncaster Rovers League One form:

D W W L L W

Team News

© Iconsport / News Images, News Images LTD / Alamy

Following injuries sustained in their midweek defeat, Northampton Town will be forced into changes.

Right-back Jack Burroughs was forced off with around 20 minutes to go and is set to miss this one, with Conor McCarthy a likely candidate to come in as a replacement.

Jack Evans, who scored his first senior goal in the 3-1 defeat to Wigan Athletic two games ago, was forced to settle for a place on the bench in midweek but could be handed a start here with little left to play for.

Jon Guthrie now has a relegation as captain on his CV but is expected to remain at centre-back alongside Max Dyche.

As for the visitors, they have the luxury of naming the same side that led them to victory during the week after reporting no further injuries to their squad.

Matty Pearson will likely partner Sean Grehan once more with captain Bailey anchoring the midfield alongside Elliot Lee.

With that said, McCann's side remain without Neill Byrne, who is sidelined with a hamstring injury, Jamie Sterry is expected to continue in his place after stepping in last time out.

Northampton Town possible starting lineup:

Burge; McCarthy, Dyche, Guthrie, Guinness-Walker; Fornah, McGeehan, Campbell, Jacobs; Eaves, Evans

Doncaster Rovers possible starting lineup:

Lo-Tutala; Sterry, Grehan, Pearson, Senior; Gotts; Molyneux, Bailey, Lee, Clifton; Adelakun

We say: Northampton Town 0-2 Doncaster Rovers

With nothing left to play for, Northampton Town will be playing for pride alone, while Doncaster still have to mathematically confirm their League One status.

We expect Doncaster Rovers to secure a 16th league win of the season and continue their march to safety with a 2-0 win.

For data analysis of the most likely results, scorelines and more for this match please click here.