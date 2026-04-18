Arsenal eyeing move for 'exciting' Leicester City young talent

By Saikat Mandal | 18 Apr 2026 17:00

Arsenal are reportedly showing strong interest in signing Leicester City teenager Jeremy Monga in the summer transfer window.

Monga made headlines by breaking Jude Bellingham’s record to become the youngest goalscorer in Championship history when he found the net against Preston North End.

The 16-year-old also became the second-youngest player in Premier League history - behind Arsenal’s Ethan Nwaneri - after coming on as a substitute in Leicester’s 3-0 defeat to Newcastle in April 2025.

Widely regarded as one of the brightest young prospects in English football, Monga has attracted attention from several top clubs.

The youngster has made seven starts in the Championship along with 16 substitute appearances, registering one goal and two assists in 2025-26 campaign.

Arsenal eye move for Jeremy Monga?

© Imago

Monga signed his first professional contract with the Foxes last year, but that does not necessarily guarantee his long-term future at the club.

Leicester are enduring a difficult campaign, sitting 23rd in the Championship table with 41 points from 43 matches and facing the real threat of relegation.

According to The Telegraph, Arsenal are keen to sign the youngster, although they are expected to face stiff competition from other Premier League sides.

Manchester United, Manchester City and Liverpool are all reportedly in the race, with the Red Devils said to be particularly strong admirers and preparing a formal approach - potentially sparking a bidding war.

Arsenal focussing on youth recruitment

© Imago

Despite his immense potential, Monga would find it difficult to break into Arsenal’s first team given the strength and depth of their current squad, if he joins them.

There is a growing belief that the club’s recruitment strategy is shifting towards acquiring elite young talents from outside, amid concerns that their academy is not producing enough top-tier prospects.

Arsenal have already moved in this direction by signing teenage twins Edwin and Holger Quintero from Independiente del Valle, while also agreeing a deal for 17-year-old Victor Ozhianvuna from Shamrock Rovers.