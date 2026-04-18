Man City vs. Arsenal top scorers: Where do Sergio Aguero, Kevin De Bruyne rank?

By Ben Knapton | 18 Apr 2026 13:38 , Last updated: 18 Apr 2026 13:38

The ribbons on the Premier League trophy will almost certainly be either red and white or sky blue come the end of May, and the result of Sunday's headline encounter between Manchester City and Arsenal could go a long way to determining which club's colours will be draped over the famous accolade.

While the Gunners will remain at the top of the pile no matter what transpires at the Etihad, their lead over Pep Guardiola's side has been cut down to just six points having played a game more amid their recent domestic difficulties.

Mikel Arteta has overseen three straight defeats outside of European competition in the EFL Cup, FA Cup and Premier League; not since 2018 have the Gunners lost four such games in a row, and two of those reverses came against Man City in that sequence eight years ago.

Sergio Aguero was spearheading the charge for the Citizens back in those days, but where does the Argentine rank among the all-time top scorers in this particular fixture?

Here, Sports Mole takes an in-depth look at the all-time leading scorers in matches between Man City and Arsenal.

=5. Jimmy Bloomfield (Arsenal)

Goals: 7

Appearances: 9

First goal vs. Man City: Oct 6, 1956

Last goal vs. Man City: Sep 20, 1958

A frequent tormentor of Manchester City defences during the 1960s, Jimmy Bloomfield bagged seven goals between Arsenal and the current Premier League champions, all of which came in five successive First Division matches.

Bloomfield even netted a hat-trick against Man City in March 1958, and after leaving the Gunners in 1960, he scored three times for Birmingham City versus the Citizens to reach double figures overall.

=5. Doug Lishman (Arsenal)

© Imago

Goals: 7

Appearances: 8

First goal vs. Man City: Apr 1, 1950

Last goal vs. Man City: Sep 14, 1954

Sitting in seventh place on Arsenal's all-time top scorers list with 137 goals, seven of Doug Lishman's strikes for the Gunners came against Manchester City in the First Division during the early 1950s.

The late Englishman notched his seven goals against the Citizens in just eight appearances, and they were his joint-third favourite opponent behind Sunderland (10) and Bolton Wanderers (8).

3. Kevin De Bruyne (Man City)

© Imago

Goals: 8

Appearances: 22

First goal vs. Arsenal: May 5, 2016

Last goal vs. Arsenal: April 26, 2023

Against no other team has Kevin De Bruyne performed as well on the goalscoring front as he has done against Arsenal, bagging eight goals in 21 matches versus the Gunners, playing 20 of those games for Man City and one for Chelsea.

All eight of De Bruyne's goals versus Arsenal have come in the Premier League, including three in each of the 2019-20 and 2022-23 campaigns; he had a direct hand in five of City's seven goals against Arteta's side in the latter year.

2. John Radford (Arsenal)

© Imago

Goals: 10

Appearances: 17

First goal vs. Man City: Sep 23, 1967

Last goal vs. Man City: Oct 16, 1974

Only Thierry Henry, Ian Wright and Cliff Bastin have scored more goals for Arsenal than the legendary John Radford, who notched 149 efforts for the Gunners in total, 10 of which came against his favourite opponent Man City.

The Citizens were the only documented side that Radford reached double figures against, and he also went unbeaten in his first 11 appearances against the current English champions before a 2-1 First Division loss in 1971.

1. Sergio Aguero (Man City)

© Imago

Goals: 11

Appearances: 19

First goal vs. Arsenal: November 29, 2011

Last goal vs. Arsenal: March 2, 2019

The all-time record scorer in matches between Arsenal and Man City, Sergio Aguero was responsible for 11 goals against the Gunners during his distinguished career in English football, which came in a seven-and-a-half-year spell from 2011 to 2019.

Among the Argentine's noteworthy goals in this fixture were City's opener in the 2017-18 EFL Cup final, and his first and only hat-trick against the Gunners in March 2019, when he scored his last goals in this mouthwatering matchup.