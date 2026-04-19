Man City 2-1 Arsenal: Pep Guardiola Premier League title race boost as key star avoids multi-game ban after Etihad win

By Lewis Nolan | 19 Apr 2026 23:09

Bernardo Silva has avoided a two-game ban for Manchester City as he did not pick up a 10th yellow card in the Premier League against Arsenal.

The weekend's action in the top flight concluded with Man City's clash with Arsenal at the Etihad, a game in which the hosts emerged as 2-1 victors.

City are now only three points behind first-placed Arsenal with a game in hand, and they look ready to beat the Londoners to the title.

Midfielder Silva was arguably the best player on the pitch on Sunday, and he managed to avoid picking up a 10th yellow card of the season, something that will be a relief to fans as he would have been banned for two league games.

The important factor for Pep Guardiola will be the fact yellow cards reset after matchweek 32, so he is not at risk of missing any more games unless he picks up a red card or an injury.

What games would Bernardo Silva have missed?

Silva would have been banned for his side's game against Burnley on Wednesday, as well as their away clash with Everton in early May.

The Portuguese international's intelligence on the pitch has been vital for City, and he will be needed against teams like Everton, who can be notoriously stubborn.

BERNARDO SILVA 2025-26 STATS Appearances: 45 Starts: 38 Goals: 3 Assists: 5

His inclusion in the team is also important as the Citizens may have to cope without Rodri for a prolonged period if his groin injury is serious.

The City star has played 45 of his team's 52 games this campaign, and any absence could have proven costly in the title race.

© Imago / Action Plus

Is Bernardo Silva the best midfielder in the Premier League?

Silva has already won six Premier League titles, and seventh crown should earn him a place amongst the division's finest.

Many have hailed the likes of Declan Rice and Bruno Fernandes as the league's best midfielders, but both have had poor spells this season.

Silva has quietly operated at a high level throughout the campaign, and he is hitting his stride at the business end of the season.

If the City man continues to perform as consistently between now and the end of 2025-26 on May 24, then few could argue against him being named the Premier League's best midfielder.