Man United transfer news: "Quality" Premier League midfielder could be denied move to Old Trafford in summer due to injuries

By Lewis Nolan | 20 Apr 2026 00:35

Manchester United target Ao Tanaka could be denied a move from Leeds United because of his increasing importance due to injuries, the latest report has claimed.

The Red Devils took control of the Champions League race on Saturday, beating Chelsea 1-0 at Stamford Bridge despite missing a number of key players.

Stars like Kobbie Mainoo and Casemiro were key in that Premier League clash, with the latter producing an incredble 23 defensive contributions.

Casemiro is set to leave Old Trafford at the end of the season, and his influence in the XI will be hard to replace, so it is no surprise that the club have been linked with numerous midfielders.

Football Insider claim that while Leeds star Tanaka is a target, the injury to Anton Stach has led to him being relied upon more, and boss Daniel Farke is reluctant to lose him this summer because of his impressive performances.

© Imago / News Images

Why Man United may need Ao Tanaka despite concerns about level

While Tanaka would be an underwhelming addition to the first XI, the precarious position of Man United's midfield should not be understated.

The exit of Casemiro in the summer will leave Kobbie Mainoo and Manuel Ugarte as the only two players in the squad that are comfortable in a double pivot.

AO TANAKA 2025-26 PREMIER LEAGUE STATS Appearances: 23 Starts: 9 Goals: 2 Assists: 0

However, Ugarte's performances have been poor for some time, and he should not be seen as someone to be reliped upon.

Multiple additions have to be made in the summer, and there is a chance that the club may need three additions for the middle of the pitch.

© Iconsport / Craig Mercer

Elliot Anderson? Adam Wharton? Who should Manchester United sign?

United need players capable of starting, and bringing in someone like Elliot Anderson from Nottingham Forest or Adam Wharton from Crystal Palace would be sensible.

If the club want an all rounder that is capable of playing in a variety of roles, Everton's James Garner could be an option, especially as he has been linked with a return to Old Trafford in the past.

Brighton & Hove Albion may also be willing to negotiate a reasonable fee for Carlos Baleba considering he has endured a difficult season at the Amex, but he must be one of a number of additions this summer if the Red Devils are to push up the table.