Real Madrid lineup vs. Alaves: Predicted XI for La Liga fixture with Aurelien Tchouameni in line for return

By Ben Sully | 20 Apr 2026 00:19 , Last updated: 20 Apr 2026 00:21

Real Madrid midfielder Aurelien Tchouameni is set to return to the starting lineup for Tuesday's La Liga meeting with Alaves.

The Frenchman was suspended for Real Madrid's 4-3 defeat to Bayern Munich in the Champions League quarter-final second leg in Germany.

Tchouameni, who is expected to replace Brahim Diaz, is set to operate in a diamond-shaped midfield along with Federico Valverde, Arda Guler and Jude Bellingham.

Kylian Mbappe and Vinicius Junior will continue to spearhead Real Madrid's attacking efforts, with the former resuming his hunt for the Pichichi, having racked up 23 goals in 26 La Liga appearances this season.

In defence, Eder Militao and Antonio Rudiger are likely to operate as Real Madrid's centre-back pairing, although Dean Huijsen remains an option if Alvaro Arbeloa decides to make an alteration.

Arbeloa's biggest decisions appear to be in the full-back areas, with Trent Alexander-Arnold hoping to retain his right-back spot ahead of the experienced Dani Carvajal.

On the opposite side of the back four, Real Madrid will be keen to exercise caution with Ferland Mendy, who made his first start since returning from a hamstring injury in the recent defeat to Bayern.

With that in mind, there may be a temptation to play Alvaro Carreras at left-back and hold Mendy back for Friday's tricky meeting with Real Madrid.

Ukraine international Andriy Lunin will start a sixth consecutive game in between the posts as first-choice goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois continues to work his way back from injury.

Raul Asencio remains sidelined due to a bout of gastroenteritis, while long-term absentee Rodrygo is out with a serious knee injury.

Real Madrid possible starting lineup: Lunin; Alexander-Arnold, Militao, Rudiger, Carreras; Valverde, Tchouameni, Guler, Bellingham; Mbappe, Vinicius Jr