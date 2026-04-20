Team News: Real Madrid vs. Alaves injury, suspension list, predicted XIs

By Ben Sully | 20 Apr 2026 20:30

After losing to Bayern Munich in the Champions League quarter-finals, Real Madrid will be aiming to produce a positive response in Tuesday's La Liga meeting with relegation-threatened Alaves.

Alvaro Arbeloa's side are sitting in second place and nine points adrift of rivals Barcelona, while Alaves are just a point above the dotted line, and here Sports Mole rounds up the team news for both sides.

Real Madrid

Out: Thibaut Courtois (thigh), Raul Asencio (illness), Rodrygo (knee)

Doubtful: None

Sports Mole's predicted XI: Lunin; Alexander-Arnold, Militao, Rudiger, Carreras; Valverde, Tchouameni, Guler, Bellingham; Mbappe, Vinicius Jr

Alaves

Out: Carlos Benadidez (muscle), Abde Rebbach (suspended), Facundo Garces (suspended)

Doubtful: None

Sports Mole's predicted XI: Sivera; Perez, Otto, Tenaglia, Parada, Yusi; Ibanez, Blanco, Guridi; Martinez, Boye