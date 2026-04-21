Liverpool transfer news: Juventus hold 'frenetic contact' after Reds show interest in 27y/o attacker

By Saikat Mandal | 21 Apr 2026 20:16

Juventus have reportedly been prompted into swift action following Liverpool’s interest in signing Randal Kolo Muani.

Kolo Muani joined Paris Saint-Germain from Eintracht Frankfurt in 2023, and spent the last two seasons away from the French club on loan.

The 27-year-old is currently on loan at Tottenham Hotspur, where he has shown flashes of quality, although Spurs are unlikely to pursue a permanent deal.

The French forward has scored five goals across all competitions this season, yet his reputation remains intact, with Liverpool now reportedly exploring a move for him.

Juventus alerted to Liverpool interest in Randal Kolo Muani?

© Imago / IMAGO / News Images

According to La Gazzetta dello Sport, Juventus have recently made contact with Kolo Muani’s agent as they look to bring him back to Turin.

The former Frankfurt striker spent the 2024-25 season on loan at Juventus, scoring 10 goals in 22 appearances for the Old Lady.

Juventus also attempted to re-sign him in January, but Tottenham were unwilling to cut short his loan spell.

There are suggestions that the Italian giants could explore a swap deal with PSG, potentially involving Jonathan David moving in the opposite direction.

Why Liverpool are interested in Kolo Muani?

© Imago / DeFodi Images

Liverpool are expected to strengthen their attack this summer, with replacing Mohamed Salah a top priority.

While Kolo Muani is a natural striker and can operate out wide, he does not represent a direct replacement for Salah.

Instead, the Reds may view him as a versatile backup option, especially with Hugo Ekitike expected to miss a significant portion of next season through injury.

With Alexander Isak and Jayden Danns also dealing with fitness concerns, adding an experienced forward could be a sensible move for Liverpool.